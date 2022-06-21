Texas A&M baseball advances to first ever CWS semifinal with 5-1 win over Notre Dame

OMAHA, Neb. — The Texas A&M baseball team advanced to its first ever College World Series semifinal with a 5-1 win over Notre Dame Tuesday at Charles Schwab Field.

Prior to Tuesday’s win, the Aggies had never won more than one game in an appearance in Omaha, with only two World Series wins in program history before this year’s trip.

The Aggies recorded it’s eighth 1-run game of the season, thanks to a seven-inning outing from A&M starter Nathan Dettmer, his longest start since April 28 at Vanderbilt. The sophomore right-hander, who threw 44 pitches in A&M’s College World Series opener Friday, allowed no runs on three hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out six on 99 pitches.

The Aggie bats made the most of Fighting Irish miscues in the third, scoring two on an errant throw by Jack Brannigan and a sacrifice fly by second baseman Ryan Targac.

Trevor Werner led off the fifth by launching his seventh home run of the season into the home bullpen on a line. Two batters later, left fielder Dylan Rock drove Jack Moss home, who had reached on a two-strike double.

Freshman right hander Brad Rudis spelled Dettmer, but gave up a leadoff solo home run in the eighth. Lefty Jospeh Menefee came in two batters later, with runners on first and second and no out, and retired the side on a strikeout and a ground ball double play.

Texas A&M advances to the College World Series semifinals to face unbeaten Oklahoma at 1 p.m. Wednesday. A&M will need to beat the Sooners twice to push into the final series, with the if-necessary second game scheduled for Thursday, time to be determined.

Full game story to come.

