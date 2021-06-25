Texas A&M baseball adds LSU assistant Nolan Cain to staff; Ty Coleman transfers

New Texas A&M baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle continued filling out his coaching staff Friday with the hiring of former LSU assistant coach Nolan Cain.

Cain, who spent the last eight years in Baton Rouge, will serve as recruiting coordinator for the Aggies, a position he held for Paul Maineri at LSU. In his five seasons in the role, he posted four top-5 classes, including the Baseball America No. 2 class in the nation in 2020.

“Nolan has been one of the top recruiting coordinators in the country because of a combination of abilities he possesses,” Mainieri said. “To begin with, he is an outstanding judge of talent. He is relentless in his work ethic and no one will outwork him in seeing players and communicating with them. He is very connected with those critical people out there that organize events, scouts, coaches, advisors, and those that influence young players. And finally, he has a personality that makes him so likable by everyone with whom he comes into contact.”From 2006 to 2009 Cain pitched for the Tigers, claiming 73 appearances. He owned a 7-1 record, a 4.04 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 102.4 innings.

He signed with the Detroit Tigers as a free agent in 2009 and reached the Double-A level in the organization.