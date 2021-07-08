Texas A&M baseball adds infield graduate transfer Kaler from Hawaii

The staff recently hired Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle has assembled paid a huge dividend Thursday with a commitment from Hawaii middle infielder Kole Kaler.

“It was the coaching staff, really,” Kaler said on Twitter of his decision to transfer. “They are awesome. Obviously, I connected with them before I went on my visit. Just meeting them in person solidified it for me.”

Last season, Kaler led the Rainbow Warriors in multi-hit games with 21, including three four-hit games. He batted .314 with a team-leading 65 hits, adding 22 RBIs, 13 doubles and two home runs. The Queen Creek, Ariz., native also stole a team-high 15 bases. As a sophomore in 2020 after transferring from South Mountain Community College, he batted .407 in 17 games.

“I’m going to play as hard as I can every time I step on the field,” Kaler said. “ I’m a gamer, for sure. I’m really just fundamentally sound in all aspects of the game.”

Kaler and his Hawaii teammates were aware of current A&M shortstop Kalae Harrison, who is a native of Hawaii. Kaler will battle Harrison for the job at shortstop, where the graduate transfer played most of his games at Hawaii. Kaler also can play second or third base.