Texas A&M advances to super regionals with 15-9 marathon win over TCU

Texas A&M and TCU tend to have dramatic matchups in the postseason and Sunday night’s College Station Regional final was no different.

This time, the Aggies were on the winning side as they topped the Horned Frogs 15-9 on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. TCU had eliminated A&M in the last four postseason meetings between the two. The game lasted 5 hours, 2 minutes, ending nine minutes into Monday.

With the win, fifth-seeded A&M (40-18) advances to the super regionals for the first time since 2017. That year, A&M swept Davidson to reach the College World Series. A&M will play host to either 12th-seeded Louisville or Michigan in a best-of-3 series. The Cardinals and Wolverines will play a decisive game on Monday in the Louisville Regional.​

A&M put TCU away with seven runs in the top of the ninth. Big 12-regular season champ TCU (38-22) had taken a 9-8 lead in the eighth on Tommy Sacco’s two-out, two-run homer.

A&M tied the game at 9 on Troy Claunch’s single to right field. The Aggies retook the lead on Jordan Thompson’s soft groundout to first base with the bases loaded that scored Ryan Targac. Jack Moss continued his strong postseason with a two-run single to left field, followed by Dylan Rock’s two-run double to right-center field. Austin Bost scored Rock on the next at-bat on a single to left field to cap a 45-minute frame in which the Aggies sent 11 to the plate.

A&M freshman right-hander Brad Rudis closed for the third time this weekend, tossing a hitless ninth.

Both bullpens faltered in the latter innings, but A&M’s powerful bats prevailed. The Aggies scored all its runs in the final four frames. The Horned Frogs threw six relievers – a list that included three in A&M’s five-run seventh – who allowed a combined 13 runs on 11 hits after TCU starter Austin Krob held A&M’s powerful lineup scoreless for 5 1/3 innings.

Trevor Werner gave the Aggies an 8-7 lead in the top of the eighth. The sophomore third baseman pushed an opposite-field RBI single into right field.

Werner went 0 for 6 in A&M’s 9-6 win over Louisiana on Saturday and started Saturday’s game against TCU 0 for 3 before he snapped his slump and the plate and recorded RBI singles in both the seventh and eighth innings.

A power-filled seventh inning on both sides left the Aggies and Horned Frogs tied at 7. Werner tied the game at 3 with an RBI single up the middle to score Brett Minnich and Moss’ sacrifice fly to center field scored Jordan Thompson to give the Aggies their first lead.

TCU turned to A&M Consolidated grad Garrett Wright to stop, but he couldn't prevent the Aggies’ lead from increasing as Rock blasted a three-run home run on a full-count pitch to dead center field to make it 7-3. Rock carried his bat almost all the way to first base and flipped it high in the air after the ball cleared the fence. He finished 2 for 4 with a team-high five RBIs.

But the Horned Frogs fought back in the bottom half of the frame against A&M reliever Joseph Menefee who had been stellar in Friday's 8-2 victory over Oral Robers. TCU’s Brayden Taylor hit a three-run home run that just cleared the center-field fence to tie the game.

Three A&M errors allowed TCU to take a 3-0 lead after four innings with all the runs unearned.

TCU scored the game's first run in the bottom of the third on an RBI groundout. The Horned Frogs took advantage of an A&M fielding error on a throw into the infield after a base hit, allowing a TCU runner to advance to third base. A&M starter Ryan Prager was pulled after the miscue, lasting only 2 1/3 innings.

In the fourth, the Horned Frogs added two more runs after a pair of Aggie errors. What seemed to be a tailor-made double play ended with no outs after A&M shortstop Kole Kaler didn’t touch second base and didn’t get the relay throw to first in time. TCU scored on the next at-bat after A&M reliever Chris Cortez had an errant throw to first on a bunt attempt. The Horned Frogs added another run on a groundout to second base.

Krob had a strong outing after he worked out of a bases-loaded jam, one-out in the first inning. The junior finished with eight strikeouts and scattered just three hits.

Chasing Krob proved to be pivotal for A&M’s comeback. TCU’s first reliever, Luke Savage, gave up two runs in the sixth, cutting TCU’s lead to 3-2. Targac plated Rock with an RBI single to right field before Bost scored on a wild pitch.

A&M's first five batters in the lineup all had multi-hits led by Bost who was 3 for 3 with two walks. Werner, Moss, Rock and Targac each had two. Taylor had three of TCU's 10 hits and David Bishop and Sacco each added two.

A&M will play in the super regionals for the first time since 2017 next weekend. The Aggies hosted Davidson that season and swept the Wildcats en route to the College World Series. Sunday’s win gave A&M its first 40-win season since 2018.

