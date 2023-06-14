Tarleton State pitcher Zane Badmaev and Michigan infielder Ted Burton are transferring to Texas A&M, they announced on social media Wednesday.

Badmeav went 1-2 this season with a 2.81 ERA in 22 relief appearances, throwing 32 innings. The 6-foot-8, 265-pounder from Boerne had 46 strikeouts and seven walks, earning four saves. He faced the last two batters in the eighth inning of a 6-5 loss to A&M on May 2 at Blue Bell Park, striking out Trevor Werner and getting Kasen Wells to ground out.

Badmaey played in one game in 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury. He pitched 5 1/3 innings as a redshirt freshman and 1 1/3 innings as a sophomore. He threw 27 2/3 innings as a junior in 22 relief appearances with a 6.51 ERA, 38 strikeouts and 23 walks.

Burton hit .301 for the Wolverines this season with a team-high 13 home runs, 14 doubles and 45 RBIs. The second baseman started all 56 games for Michigan, which went 28-28.