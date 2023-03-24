KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Chase Dollander pitched into the seventh inning as the 12th-ranked Volunteers rolled to a 10-4 victory over 18th-ranked Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference baseball action Friday night before 4,700 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee (15-7, 1-3), which was swept by Missouri last week, rocked A&M starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer for five runs in the first inning and added two more in the second inning for a 7-3 lead.

That was more than enough for Dollander (4-2), who allowed only three hits and three runs in 6 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. Fellow junior right-hander Seth Halvorsen mopped up the victory with 2 1/3 hitless innings, striking out one and walking one as he retired seven of the eight batters he faced.

A&M (15-7, 1-3) rallied for an 8-6 victory to salvage the last game of last weekend’s series with top-ranked LSU then rallied for an 8-7 victory over Rice on Tuesday, but the Aggies struggled Friday, finishing with a season-low three hits.

A&M had a good start by converting back-to-back walks to Kasen Wells and Hunter Haas into runs thanks to a stolen base, a passed ball, an RBI single by Jack Moss and a balk. But Dettmer, who was touched for two runs in the first inning last week against LSU, had another tough start.

Tennessee’s Maui Ahuna tripled on 0-2 pitch to start the bottom of the first inning and scored on a groundout. After Dettmer hit a batter and walked another, Jared Dickey hit an RBI single to tie the game at 2. Kavares Tears then hit a 1-0 pitch into right-center field for a two-run, go-ahead double, and Hunter Ensley ripped the first pitch he saw down the left-field line for an RBI double.

The Aggies got a run back in the second thanks to a leadoff triple by freshman Jace LaViolette, but the Vols added two runs in the bottom of the inning on an Ahuna double and singles by Christian Moore and Zane Denton.

Dollander, who was roughed up for six runs on nine hits last week at Missouri, settled down as the Aggies scored only one run in the last eight innings and that run was unearned.

Dettmer (1-3) lasted only five innings, giving up eight hits and nine runs, all earned. He struck out one and walked three. The junior right-hander was touched for two more runs in the fifth, giving up only a single to Dickey, but he walked the leadoff batter and uncorked two wild pitches.

Tennessee had 10 hits, half of them for extra bases, including a solo homer by Blake Burke.

NOTES — The final two games of the series will be broadcast live nationally with the 11 a.m. Saturday game on ESPN2 (Optimum Ch. 36) and the noon Sunday game on ESPN (Optimum Ch. 35).