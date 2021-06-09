TCU's Jim Schlossnagle hired as Texas A&M's baseball coach

Texas A&M has hired TCU head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle, according to a release from the athletic department.
“I am extremely excited to get things started in Aggieland, and I am humbled by this incredible opportunity,” Schlossnagle said in a statement. “With the resources and facilities available at this world-class university, the foundation is here to win championships and make the 12th Man a regular visitor to Omaha.”
Schlossnagle, who took the Horned Frogs to the College World Series five times in the last 11 years, replaces 16-year Aggie veteran Rob Childress. Childress’ contract is due to expire on June 30 and athletics director Ross Bjork announced on May 23 Childress would not be retained.
In 18 seasons at TCU, Schlossnagle tallied the most wins in school history with a 693-327 record, including a 255-107 conference record. He took the Horned Frogs to 15 NCAA tournaments, including seven super regionals.
“When we started our coaching search, we made sure we covered all of our bases within Texas and across the country by reaching far and wide to find the right fit for Texas A&M baseball,” A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said in a statement. “As our search progressed, it became abundantly clear that Jim Schlossnagle had the experience, recruiting prowess, player development background and baseball knowledge to deliver a championship-caliber program for Aggie baseball. He owns the best winning percentage of any college baseball program in Texas over the last 10 years and his track record of success on a national stage speaks for itself. Texas A&M deserves to have the very best of the best, and we have hit a proverbial ‘grand slam’ with Coach Schlossnagle. We are excited to welcome Coach Schlossnagle, Jackson, and Kati to Aggieland and Texas A&M.”
In 2016, after taking TCU to its third-straight College World Series, Schlossnagle was given a contract extension by then TCU athletics director Chris Del Conte. Schlossnagle went from making $359,503 in 2010 to around $1.5 million in 2018, according to reports from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college baseball.
In his five trips to Omaha, Schlossnagle’s Horned Frogs won nine games and advanced to the national semifinals in 2015, 2016 and 2017. TCU ended A&M’s seasons in all three of those years – in super regionals in 2015 and 2016 and at the CWS in 2017.
Seventy-seven TCU players who played for Schlossnagle have been selected in the MLB Draft, most notably Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta, All-Star infielder Matt Carpenter, pitcher Andrew Cashner and catcher Bryan Holiday.
Though he has a pitching background, Schlossnagle operates similarly to a Major League manager in a more CEO role. This approach has created space for a broad coaching tree to spread across the country. In the SEC, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello spent three years in Fort Worth as an assistant to Schlossnagle, before moving on to an assistant’s role at Arkansas and then head coach for the Volunteers. Other head coaches who were Schlossnagle assistants include Houston’s Todd Whitting, West Virginia’s Randy Mazey and Incarnate Word’s Ryan Shotzberger. Former player Steven Trout is also the head coach at Texas State.
Schlossnagle has been linked to other job openings during his tenure at TCU, most recently with the Mississippi State in 2018. Schlossnagle eventually pulled his name from contention at Mississippi State, which hired Chris Lemonis. Schlossnagle was rumored for the Texas job opening in 2016, but told the Star-Telegram the only previous meeting he had with another program was with Auburn in 2005.
The Aggies nabbed Schlossnagle amid an active coaching carousel in top-tier programs this year. With the announcement that 15-year LSU head coach Paul Mainieri’s retirement after this season, LSU is the most notable program looking for a coach, alongside A&M. Traditional powers Cal State Fullerton, Rice and Arizona State are also looking for new head coaches this offseason.