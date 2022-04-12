Targac's homer and solid bullpen lifts Aggies baseball team over Islanders

CORPUS CHRISTI — Texas A&M’s Ryan Targac hit a tie-breaking home run in the sixth inning to help the Aggie baseball team to a 5-3 nonconference victory over the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Tuesday night before 3,279 fans at Whataburger Field.

A&M (20-12) added an insurance run in the seventh on Troy Claunch’s sacrifice fly that scored fellow graduate transfer Dylan Rock, who had walked and moved to third on sophomore Jack Moss’ single.

A&M’s bullpen made the lead hold up as freshman right-hander Brad Rudis and graduate left-hander Jacob Palisch each tossed a shutout inning with transfer Palisch earning his first save. They combined to strike out three with no walks.

Junior left-hander Jacob Menefee (1-2) got the victory with three stellar innings of relief. He struck out five and walked two, allowing only one hit.

A&M had 12 hits. Junior Austin Bost and Moss were each 3 for 5. Junior Britt Minnich and graduate transfer Kole Kaler each had two hits. Targac’s homer was the sophomore’s seventh of the season and third in the last six games.

A&M-Corpus Christi (16-18) built a 3-0 lead. The Islanders, who compete in the Southland Conference, scored a run in the first by loading the bases after two outs on a single, hit batsman and walk. A&M sophomore left-hander Will Johnston uncorked a wild pitch to allow the first run to score.

Johnston was relieved in the third inning by freshman right-hander Rawley Hector, who gave up a leadoff double to Leo Markotic, and two batters later Josh Caraway hit a two-run homer. It was the sophomore’s fifth homer of the season.

A&M tied the game in the fifth on three hits and two Islander errors. Sophomore Logan Britt led off the inning with a double, and Kaler reached on an infield single. Moss singled home Britt. Moss and Kaler pulled off a double steal, and Moss came home on a throwing error by the catcher. Moss eventually scored when A&M-Corpus Christi second baseman Markotic couldn’t handle Minnich’s grounder.

A&M-Corpus Christi had seven hits by seven different players.

A&M improved to 13-0 against the Islanders. A&M won 5-3 in its only other trip to Whataburger Field in 2018.

“We’re a good team,” A&M-Corpus Christi head coach Scott Malone said on the team’s website. “I’m not surprised it’s 5-3 tonight. We need to clean up the things we can control and turn it around this weekend [at home against Houston Baptist].”

A&M will return to Southeastern Conference play at 10th-ranked Georgia with the opener of the three-game series at 5 p.m. Thursday in Athens, Georgia.