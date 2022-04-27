Surging Texas A&M baseball team looks to keep rolling against Vanderbilt

The surging Texas A&M baseball team will try to win its fourth straight Southeastern Conference series this weekend at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee.

The opportunistic Aggies (25-14, 10-8) took two of three against third-ranked Arkansas last week, winning the opener 2-1 and holding on for an 11-0 victory in the series finale at Blue Bell Park.

“In order to have a good season, you have to win games in a variety of ways,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “Our team has great character. Our team has great energy. They have great competitive spirit, and that will take you a long way. You still have to play good baseball, and you have to have good pitching and good defense and timely hitting. They do play hard, and they play together, and that’s fun to be around.”

It’s been a remarkable season for A&M. The Aggies, picked to finish sixth in the SEC West by the coaches, already have one more conference victory than they had last year.

Vanderbilt (28-11, 9-9) isn’t having a typical year. The Commodores, who have made five of the last 10 College World Series, are in danger of not hosting a regional for the NCAA tournament. But they are coming off back-to-back series wins against Florida and Kentucky after losing series to South Carolina, Tennessee and Auburn, going 2-7 over the three series.

“I think they’re trending toward being that typical Vanderbilt team,” Schlossnagle said.

The most encouraging thing for Vanderbilt last week was allowing only five runs, which included a combined no-hitter by Chris McElvain and Christian Little in a 10-0 victory in the series opener at Kentucky.

“They always have elite pitching,” Schlossnagle said. “Throwing a no-hitter in this conference is unheard of. [They have a] great bullpen, play great defense. They have some extremely talented offensive players who haven’t had great seasons yet, but they’re trending in that direction.”

Vanderbilt is hitting .272 in league games to rank fifth. A&M leads the SEC at .289.

“The thing about our offense, I just feel at some point in time it’s going to happen, because there’s some good pieces in there, and they’ve been good at certain periods of the year,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said. “But to get it moving in the same direction, sometimes it just takes a little bit of time, and it takes more experiences, and we’re getting there.”

Vanderbilt’s 3.93 earned run average is third best in SEC play behind Tennessee (2.03) and Arkansas (3.49). The Commodores will be tested by an A&M offense that averages 7.2 runs in league play, leading in doubles (37) and walks (92).

The series kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday with A&M sophomore right-hander Nathan Dettmer (4-2, 3.38 ERA) facing Vanderbilt junior right-hander McElvain (5-2, 3.52).

“I’m definitely going to have to command my off-speed [pitches] as well as have my fastball command,” Dettmer said. “When I have only one, they can start sitting on it, and that’s when damage happens.”

• NOTES — Vanderbilt’s leading hitters include senior catcher/designated hitter Dominic Keegan (.407, 7 HRs, 40 RBIs), junior right fielder Spencer Jones (.365, 6 HRs, 34 RBIs), sophomore catcher/designated hitter Jack Bulger (.310, 3 HRs, 18 RBIs), sophomore center fielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. (.293, 4 HRs, 21 RBIs, 26-26 SBs) and senior second baseman Tate Kolwyck (.285, 6 HRs, 24 RBIs). Jones has an 11-game hitting streak. ... A&M’s leading hitters are sophomore first baseman Jack Moss (.386, 4 HRs, 33 RBIs), junior second baseman Austin Bost (.350, 4 HRs, 20 RBIs), graduate left fielder Dylan Rock (.336, 11 HRs, 35 RBIs), junior right fielder Brett Minnich (.311, 5 HRs, 33 RBIs) and graduate catcher Troy Claunch (.289, 3 HRs, 31 RBIs). ... Both teams are regional second seeds in D1baseball.com’s latest projected NCAA tournament 64-team field. Vanderbilt is ranked 22nd in the USA Today/Coaches Top 25 poll, and A&M is 21st by D1baseball.com. Vanderbilt is seventh in the NCAA’s RPI rankings with A&M 18th. ... A&M’s game against Sam Houston State on Tuesday was canceled due to field and weather conditions, giving the Aggies a much needed rest in a short week, Schlossnagle said. A&M will start junior right-hander Micah Dallas (4-2, 4.76 ERA) in Game 2 at Vanderbilt and could start freshman left-hander Ryan Prager (1-1, 5.02) in Game 3. Prager had been the Game 3 starter until the last two series. A&M planned to start graduate left-hander Jacob Palisch (3-3, 3.12 ERA, 3 saves) in Game 3 against Arkansas but used him in relief in the opener. “If there is going to be a postseason, you need more than three starting pitchers,” Schlossnagle said. ... Schlossnagle turned over the roster with nine transfers and 12 freshmen in his first season at A&M, and the new group has had success. “They’re older in some ways,” Corbin said of the Aggies’ 2022 roster. “Their pitching is older. They got some good-sized, young kids that have played at other schools that have done very well and are now playing together very well. It’s probably what makes them a good team.” ... A&M is 8-4 on the road. ... Corbin and Schlossnagle first crossed paths when Schlossnagle was an assistant at Elon from 1990-92 and played Presbyterian, where Corbin was head coach from 1988-93. ... A&M’s last trip to Nashville came in 2017 with the Aggies losing two of three.