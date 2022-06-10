Super Regional Notebook: Pringles brings tent, merch outside Blue Bell Park

Pringles had a tent set up across from Blue Bell Park at the corner of the Reed Arena parking lot and team members passed out Pringles merchandise that included hats, t-shirts, pins and stickers and approximately 3,500 individual chips cups to fans ahead of Friday’s Super Regional game between Texas A&M and Louisville.

The Aggie baseball team has rallied behind Pringles this season and have used to reward positive play on the field and celebrate wins.

Pringles sent team members down from the Kellogg’s headquarters in Battle Creek, Michigan with a limited amount of merchandise. Pringles’ mascot, Mr. P, posed for a picture with the Aggie Yell Leaders.

Pringles will be back with its tent on Saturday at the same location with more merchandise and chips cups beginning two hours before first pitch of Game 2.

Odds and ends: Friday’s attendance was 6,742, which was the third-largest postseason crowd in the renovated Blue Bell Park. Friday was the first 100-degree day in College Station since September 1, 2020 and the heat lingered at the ballpark well into the night. At 10 p.m., the Blue Bell Park scoreboard gave a temperature of 95 degrees when the game was in the top of the sixth inning.