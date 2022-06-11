Super Regional Notebook: Fan behind home plate captures attention with hand gesture

Chris Lee said he has been doing his “bourbon voodoo hex” at Texas A&M baseball games since he was a student in the 1990s. He’s continued to try and mess with opposing pitchers by waving his hand over his fist, sitting behind home plate since Blue Bell Park was renovated in 2012.

The hand gesture was finally noticed by others during Friday night’s College Station Super Regional game between A&M and Louisville. ESPN showed a close up of Lee during the game and a clip went viral on social media. At Saturday’s game between the Aggies and Cardinals, other fans at Blue Bell Park joined in.

In the seventh inning, Lee looked on at Louisville reliever Ryan Hawks and did the motion before Dylan Rock’s go-ahead sacrifice fly in A&M’s 4-3 win over the Cardinals that put the Aggies back in the College World Series for the first time since 2017.

“Somehow or another, it’s caught on,” Lee said. “I really, I don’t know what to say. If it helps me or them or whatever, then great. It’s just me being passionate about Aggie baseball. I just happened to be on TV. When I was a student, I used to do it up in [section] 203. Now I’m a knucklehead with a rank and now I’m on TV.”

Lee, Class of 1993, is a senior lecturer in A&M’s biology department. This spring semester, Lee said he had about 500 students. He added that approximately 100 have sent him Instagram posts about the viral video.

“I didn’t even know what ‘IG’ was,” Lee said. “I had to ask my 17-year-old [son]. He said I was ‘IG famous’ and I didn’t know what that meant. I thought it meant Immunoglobulin Class G, but it turns out that means Instagram. It’s a silly thing. It’s good for baseball. I love this team and if people want to stick around and be goofy with me, so be it.”

Another short start: A&M’s starting pitchers continued to have short starts on the mound. Micah Dallas was pulled after 4 2/3 innings on Saturday. The Aggies haven’t had a starting pitcher throw more than five innings since April 28 when Nathan Dettmer pitched seven innings in a 5-1 win over Vanderbilt.

No swiping: Louisville came into the weekend ranked 19th nationally in stolen bases (103) and tied for eighth in fewest runners caught stealing (19). The Cardinals couldn't swipe bags on the Aggies, though. A&M catcher Troy Claunch threw out two Louisville runners at second base on Saturday and one runner on Friday. The Cardinals didn't steal a base in either game.

A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle noted that base running was a big part of Louisville's game. He added that Claunch's throws were pivotal during the series.

"He's kind of at the core of this thing," Schlossnagle said. "He kind of calms the storm both on offense and defense and he's a super elite player. So glad that he's an Aggie."

Clean baseball: For the first time in the postseason, A&M didn't have an error in the field. The Aggies recorded 19 errors since the start of the Southeastern Conference tournament, which led to six unearned runs by A&M's opponents.

Paying homage: Louisville was the designated home team for Game 2 of the super regional and the Cardinals took a chance to honor the late legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, a Louisville native, with their uniforms.

Not clutch Cardinals: Coming into Saturday's game, Louisville had been 3-0 in elimination games in this year's NCAA tournament. The Cardinals came out of the loser's bracket last weekend in their own regional to advance.