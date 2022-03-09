Strong bullpen key in Texas A&M baseball team's win over Tarleton State

True freshman reliever Chris Cortez made a transformation when he took the mound for the first time this spring, Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle said. He was good during the fall, but a fearlessness appeared when games rolled around.

Cortez proved again to be the Aggies’ most reliable arm out of the bullpen Wednesday in a 4-1 win over Tarleton State at Blue Bell Park.

“What’s funny is he showed us decent stuff and some [fearlessness] in practice, but we didn’t see it until the games,” Schlossnagle said. “He’s been a completely different pitcher in the games than he has all fall and in the spring. Obviously, he’s got a chance to be a real big part of our program for a very long time.”

Cortez (2-0) earned his second win of the season after throwing 1 2/3 hitless innings, striking out two. He has proven to be the Aggies’ most powerful arm, pumping in fastballs Wednesday at a high of 96 mph. He fanned his first batter with a 95 mph fastball and bent an 81 mph breaking ball for his second strikeout, both in the sixth inning.

Cortez was a part of the A&M bullpen combining for 4 2/3 hitless innings as the Aggie relievers faced just one over the minimum. It was a rebound from the two most recent Sunday outings that saw the Aggie bullpen give up 13 runs in the two losses.

A&M’s Rawley Hector pitched a perfect seventh, then junior reliever Joseph Menefee struck out two in his inning of work in the eighth. Menefee gave up seven runs in his last two outings. Robert Hogan struck out the side in the ninth to earn his second save.

“I thought it was just super important to get Menefee and Hogan back in the game,” Schlossnagle said. “It didn’t go the way they wanted it to, or the way any of us wanted it to, on Sunday. [Menefee] has been a big part of this program for awhile, and we’re going to need him to be better. He worked on a few things with [assistant coach Nate Yeskie] and put them into practice tonight.”

Cortez has made only six appearances in his college career but took a verbal leadership role after last week’s two losses at the Frisco Classic and told the staff it was time to simplify their approach.

“I have a bigger role at this time, so I feel that I need to step up and bring people along with me instead of just going by myself,” Cortez said.

A&M starter Khristian Curtis threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out seven. A healthy dose of his curveball kept Tarleton’s hitters off balance throughout the outing.

But the Texans (3-9) tagged a pair of his pitches over the middle of the plate to score in the fourth. Designated hitter Carter Dobrinski singled and scored on an RBI double by first baseman Colby Seltzer to tie the game at 1.

“The positive is that his breaking ball was a lot better today,” Schlossnagle said. “He got some strikeouts and got some swings and misses, but when we’re playing in some shifts, and he runs the ball back over the plate, those are the balls that get hit down in that left-field corner. He’s growing.”

A&M center fielder Logan Britt answered with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth that stood as the difference in the game. Britt, however, was pulled after the at-bat for missing a sign that led to Ryan Targac getting caught stealing.

“He hit a home run, but we can’t be missing signs,” Schlossnagle said. “Logan knows that, and Logan will be back in there. It wasn’t that big of deal. I had already made the decision before he hit the home run. I’m the only coach in the history of baseball that takes the guy out when he hits a homer.”

A&M leadoff hitter Kole Kaler went 2 for 3 with an RBI on a walk with the bases loaded to get the Aggies (8-4) on the scoreboard in the second. He scored A&M’s third run when a throwing error on a pickoff play allowed him to trot home. Kaler entered the night hitting .175 but has an on-base percentage of .365 thanks to 12 walks. Before Wednesday’s game, he ranked 24th in the nation in walks drawn.

“The goal of the leadoff hitter of the game is to see some pitches and get on base,” Kaler said. “Obviously, everybody wants to get hits. I want to get hits, too. That doesn’t change, but I’m just sticking to the process and sticking to my routines and hopefully some fall.”

A&M returns to Blue Bell Park this weekend for a three-game series with Santa Clara (8-4), which is riding a six-game winning streak, including a win over California and a sweep of UC San Diego. The Aggies hope the confidence gained in the bullpen Wednesday carries over to the weekend.

“Those guys were lights out tonight,” Kaler said. “They came in and pounded the strike zone, and it was really awesome to see all of those guys just compete with their stuff.”

