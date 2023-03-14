HOUSTON — Three Texas A&M relievers combined for five shutout innings as the 15th-ranked Aggie baseball team grabbed a 5-1 victory over Houston on Tuesday night at Schroeder Field.

A&M junior left-hander Will Johnston pitched a perfect ninth inning to cap the Aggies’ eighth straight victory. A&M, which played its ninth game in 12 days, will take two days off before opening Southeastern Conference play against top-ranked LSU (16-1) on Friday at Blue Bell Park.

A&M freshman starting pitcher Justin Lamkin threw four innings, allowing three hits and one run, while striking out four and walking three.

The bullpen was even better as sophomore right-handers Brad Rudis and Robert Hogan teamed up with Johnston to allow only three hits, striking out eight and walking three. Madisonville’s Rudis (3-1) got the victory, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings. Hogan gave up a hit in 1 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and a walk.

The Aggies led 2-1 after five innings and got breathing room with three runs in the ninth. Junior Hunter Haas hit an inside-the-park home run with one out. Junior Jack Moss followed with a single and senior Austin Bost greeted reliever Cade Citelli with an RBI triple. Junior Ryan Targac followed with A&M’s fourth straight hit, an RBI single off reliever Braden Forsyth.

A&M broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the third. Senior Jordan Thompson walked and freshman Jace LaViolette singled. Junior Hank Bard’s groundout brought in a run, and sophomore Tab Tracy followed with an RBI single.

Houston (5-11) scored in the fifth. Ian McMillan opened with a double, and Brandon Uhse followed with an RBI single to chase Lamkin.

The Cougars, losing their fourth straight, were 2 for 17 with runners on, including 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position while stranding 12.

A&M had seven hits, all but one of them by the top five hitters as Bost led the way with two.

Josh Ekness (1-2) took the loss, throwing 6 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and one walk, allowing two runs on three hits.