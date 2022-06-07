 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southern California pitcher Carson Lambert to transfer to Texas A&M

Southern California junior right-hander Carson Lambert announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he is transferring to Texas A&M. Lambert went 6-3 with one save and a 3.46 ERA over 54 2/3 innings this season. He struck out 58 while allowing only 11 walks, holding opponents to a .229 batting average. He appeared in 27 games, all of them out of the bullpen.

