Southern California junior right-hander Carson Lambert announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he is transferring to Texas A&M. Lambert went 6-3 with one save and a 3.46 ERA over 54 2/3 innings this season. He struck out 58 while allowing only 11 walks, holding opponents to a .229 batting average. He appeared in 27 games, all of them out of the bullpen.
Southern California pitcher Carson Lambert to transfer to Texas A&M
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M and TCU tend to have dramatic matchups in the postseason and Sunday night’s College Station Regional final was no different.
When Texas A&M designated hitter Austin Bost took the batter’s box in the top of the eighth, Louisiana center fielder Carson Roccaforte ha…
On opposite ends of a horseshoe of tables at The Warehouse at C.C. Creations, Texas A&M pitchers Joseph Menefee and Micah Dallas laughed, …
For a head baseball coach who has taken part in 16 NCAA tournament regionals, trying new and different strategies doesn’t come often.
Little has fazed the Texas A&M baseball team this year, but the acid test was Sunday night during the College Station Regional championshi…
With a 7-6 win over TCU on Friday, Louisiana head baseball coach Matt Deggs will get a shot at his former program, Texas A&M, at 6 p.m. Sa…
When TCU sophomore pitcher Garrett Wright saw that the Horned Frogs had been sent to the College Station Regional, he said his first thought w…
The Texas A&M baseball team is good enough to hit its way to Omaha, Nebraska, but probably not with singles.
VANDY BREAKS OUT
Texas A&M’s march to Omaha, Nebraska, starts Friday. That’s the goal and anything less will be a disappointment, but for at least the time…