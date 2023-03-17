The Texas A&M baseball team blinked, and its Southeastern Conference opener against top-ranked LSU was over for all intent-and-purposes.

The Tigers (17-1) scored twice in the first inning and added two more in the third. That was more than enough for LSU starting pitcher Paul Skenes and his bullpen as the Tigers cruised to a 9-0 victory on Friday night at Blue Bell Park.

Skenes (5-0) allowed just four hits and struck out 11 with no walks in a dazzling season-high 6 1/3 innings, helping snap A&M’s eight-game winning streak

“I’ve been doing this for 33 years,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “And [San Diego State’s Stephen Strasburg, Southern California’s Mark Prior] and Paul Skenes are the best I’ve ever seen.”

The 6-foot-6, 247-pound Skenes quieted the Aggie bats and the partisan crowd of 6,172 with a fastball that consistently hit 100 mph in the early innings. As the game progressed, he also had control of his breaking pitches.

“It’s one thing to throw 98-100 mph, but this guy is big and tall and loose, and he’s got some life to his fastball,” Schlossnagle said. “He threw a couple decent change-ups. He’s a real pitcher. He’s pitching in the wrong league, I’ll tell you that. He needs to be in the American or National League.”

Skenes retired 10 straight after allowing a one-out single in the third to A&M freshman Kasen Wells. Skenes’ dominance was heighten by LSU jumping on A&M starter Nathan Dettmer (1-2) in the first and third innings, getting a trio of hits in each frame.

“The worst thing that could have ever happened is giving up runs in the first inning when you already know you’ve got an uphill battle,” Schlossnagle said. “I thought we fought with them, but four runs felt like 10.”

A&M (13-5) didn’t get a leadoff batter on against Skenes and had no one get past second base.

The 15th-ranked Aggies had a window of opportunity to make a game of it in the eighth when relief pitcher Nate Ackenhausen walked two. But the junior left-hander got a groundout from junior Jack Moss, and LSU brought in junior right-hander Christian Little to induce an inning-ending popup from senior cleanup hitter Austin Bost. Little worked a perfect ninth to cap LSU’s 12th straight victory and its nation-leading seventh shutout of the season.

LSU forced the bundled up crowd to wait longer for the fireworks after the game by scoring five runs in the ninth off senior right-hander Carson Lambert, who gave up only two hits but hit two batters and walked two.

Schlossnagle tipped his hat to the fans.

“The crowd was awesome,” the second-year Aggie head coach said. “I mean, the crowd was absolutely awesome, to have that many people show up on a cold night and spring break. I’m sorry we let them down. Maybe we’ll pay it back tomorrow.”

LSU had 10 hits. Juniors Tre’ Morgan and Dylan Crews led the way with two each, teaming up for back-to-back hits in the first and third innings to give the Tigers their early lead. Crews, who came in hitting .519, had line-drive hits to the opposite field.

“That’s a good hitting team, and I just put myself in a hole,” Dettmer said. “It was real important to get that first inning zero, and I just didn’t do that.”

Dettmer did save the bullpen for the rest of the weekend by lasing six innings, striking out five with four walks.

“My fastball location wasn’t where I wanted it,” the junior right-hander said. “I gave up four walks. I’ve got to get better than that ... a lot of them on fastballs.”

A&M’s three through six hitters — Moss, Bost, junior Ryan Targac and freshman Kaeden Kent — went a combined 1 for 16 with seven strikeouts.

“You look around the league, it seems like everyone has two or three of those dudes [like Skenes] this year,” Moss said. “It’s all about response. I know this team, and obviously after a tough body blow like that, I know for a fact we’re going to respond. That’s all that team has done, since I’ve been here is respond to adversity.”

Skenes, who pitched six innings in his first three starts of the season, threw a season-high 106 pitches, 74 of them strikes.

“Thankfully it’s not softball where he gets to pitch every day,” Schlossnagle said. “They have a good one going tomorrow and a good one going Sunday, but that guy’s pretty special.”

NOTES — The second game of the series will be at 2 p.m. Saturday. A&M, which took two of three last year at LSU, will start sophomore left-hander Troy Wansing (2-1, 2.75 ERA) against LSU junior right-hander Ty Floyd (3-0, 1.08 ERA).

LSU 9, Texas A&M 0

LSU 202 000 005— 9 10 0

Texas A&M 000 000 000— 0 4 0

Paul Skenes, Nate Ackenhausen (7), Chrisitan Little (8) and Brady Neal; Nathan Dettmer, Shane Sdao (7), Carson Lambert (9) and JD Gregson, Max Kaufer (5).

W — Skenes (5-0). L — Dettmer (1-2). S — Little (2).

Leading hitters — LSU: Tre’ Morgan 2-3; Dylan Crews 2-3; Tommy White 2-4, 3 RBIs; Josh Pearson 2-4, 2 RBIs