SEC revamps Texas A&M’s 2023 baseball schedule

The Texas A&M baseball team’s 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule was tweaked by the league Tuesday with two series meant for 2024 switched to the correct series for the upcoming season.

The Aggies will host three-game series against LSU (March 17-19), Ole Miss (March 31-April 2), Missouri (April 14-16), Florida (May 5-7) and Alabama (May 12-14) at Blue Bell Park. They will play road series at Tennessee (March 24-26), Auburn (April 6-8), Kentucky (April 21-23), Arkansas (April 28-30) and Mississippi State (May 18-20).

A&M will host Lamar at 1 p.m. Oct. 15 and Sam Houston State at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 in a pair of fall exhibitions at Blue Bell Park. Admission is free.