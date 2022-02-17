Schlossnagle era opens with 3 against Fordham

A revamped Texas A&M baseball team will open the season this weekend against the Fordham Rams in a three-game series with games at 6:32 p.m. Friday, 2:02 p.m. Saturday and 12:02 p.m. Sunday.
The Aggies have been retooled on and off the field by former TCU head coach Jim Schlossngagle, a two-time national coach of the year who made five trips to the College World Series. Schlossnagle will have 21 newcomers to work with, including eight Division I transfers, as A&M tries to bounce back from a last-place finish in the Western Division of the Southeastern Conference.
“I just want our team to a, stay healthy; b, become the very best version of itself; and [then] whatever that becomes, whether that’s the NCAA tournament or Omaha [at the CWS] – those are always the goals.”
The key to any season is how a team handles the ups and downs while moving forward, said the 51-year-old Schlossnagle.
“I mean, we we’re not an Omaha team today,” Schlossnagle said. “But we have the potential to be that kind of club if we continue to improve.”
A trio of transfers who could help make that happen are second baseman Kole Kaler (Hawaii), first baseman Jack Moss (Arizona State) and catcher Troy Claunch (Oregon State). They join a pair of budding returning sophomores in shortstop Kalae Harrison and Logan Britt.
“I’ve had some good shortstops in my career, but at this point, [Harrison’s] as good as any I’ve coached,” said Schlossnagale who spent 18 seasons in Fort Worth after two at UNLV. “Kaler could flip over to shortstop and be in the same conversation.”
A key for the infield puzzle is if sophomore Trevor Werner can play third base and “right now, he’s proving he’s capable of doing that,” Schlossnagle said. Werner batted only .182 in 33 at-bats last season.
Schlossnagle wants his offense to resemble the well-rounded Aggie teams in 2015 and ’16 that he and TCU faced in super regionals.
“What we want to be on offense is that we don’t want to be one-dimensional,” Schlossnagle said. “We don’t want to be a running team, we don’t want to be a power team, because all those things can come and go. We want to play offense offensively, not recklessly.”
Two newcomers trying to stabilize the starting pitching are junior right-hander Micah Dallas from Texas Tech and freshman left-hander Ryan Prager who join returning sophomore Nathan Dettmer.
“At the end of the day the game begins and ends with starting pitching,” Schlossnagle said.
A&M also has made changes in what the fans will see when they come to Blue Bell Park.
“My goal has always been to combine all of the great things of minor league baseball was about in terms of entertainment that’s not necessarily related to the baseball field,” Schlossnagle said. “And combine that with all of the things that are great about college athletics that are field related.”
He wants the music to be for all ages. They’ve added a dance team that will wear baseball-specific uniforms in a tasteful manner. Schlossnagle wants to maximize the bubbles fans release when the team scores and he’s working to involve the Corps of Cadets. Section 203, the well-known section for students, will be joined Section 12 along the right-field line for additional A&M students and their guests.
Schlossnagle said the goal is to build on the environment created by the coaches before him – Tom Chandler, Mark Johnson and Rob Childress.
NOTES – Right-hander Dettmer, who was 3-2 with a 4.37 earned run average, will be Friday night’s starting pitcher against Fordham senior Gabe Karlso (4-2 5.04 ERA). Fordham was 24-19 last season including 11-9 in the Atlantic 10.