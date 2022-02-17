Schlossnagle era opens with 3 against Fordham

“I’ve had some good shortstops in my career, but at this point, [Harrison’s] as good as any I’ve coached,” said Schlossnagale who spent 18 seasons in Fort Worth after two at UNLV. “Kaler could flip over to shortstop and be in the same conversation.”

A key for the infield puzzle is if sophomore Trevor Werner can play third base and “right now, he’s proving he’s capable of doing that,” Schlossnagle said. Werner batted only .182 in 33 at-bats last season.

Schlossnagle wants his offense to resemble the well-rounded Aggie teams in 2015 and ’16 that he and TCU faced in super regionals.

“What we want to be on offense is that we don’t want to be one-dimensional,” Schlossnagle said. “We don’t want to be a running team, we don’t want to be a power team, because all those things can come and go. We want to play offense offensively, not recklessly.”

Two newcomers trying to stabilize the starting pitching are junior right-hander Micah Dallas from Texas Tech and freshman left-hander Ryan Prager who join returning sophomore Nathan Dettmer.

“At the end of the day the game begins and ends with starting pitching,” Schlossnagle said.