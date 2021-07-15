Schlossnagle aims to finish what Chandler, Johnson, Childress started

The program soared, peaking in 1989 with one of college baseball’s best teams that didn’t reach the CWS. Led by All-Americans Terry Taylor, Chuck Knoblauch and John Byington, the Aggies were ranked No. 1 much of the season but lost back-to-back games at home in the NCAA Central Regional to LSU. That was heartbreaking, but the Aggies kept winning, making 11 NCAA regionals from 1986-99, including CWS trips in 1993 and ’99. A&M also enjoyed a winning stretch against Texas, taking 9 of 12.

But A&M missed the NCAA tournament four out of six years, and Johnson was fired in 2005 after going 30-25-1. There were so many good times with him at the helm, including Olsen Field becoming one of the nation’s best venues. “Olsen Magic” was more than a fun saying. But good or bad, you always think of the 1989 team when Johnson’s name is mentioned. That team should have gone to Omaha and done damage, serious damage.

Three decades later, the Aggies are still waiting for a team to win games at the CWS. Schlossnagle plans to do just that.

“I want to win championships,” Schlossnagle said. “Not play for championships, not win a game in Omaha. We want to play for and win a national title. And that’s the bottom line.”