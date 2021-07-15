Schlossnagle aims to finish what Chandler, Johnson, Childress started

Texas A&M baseball fans aren’t wondering if Jim Schlossnagle will take the Aggies to the College World Series and win games but rather when. Schlossnagle has assembled an all-star coaching staff, and with his track record, unparalleled success awaits.
The happiest people when that happens will be Rob Childress, Mark Johnson and anyone who knew Tom Chandler. They were the coaches who put the Aggie baseball program in position to win a national championship. Each made the program better, raising the bar to a level they ended up not sustaining, necessitating change.
Childress put A&M on the cusp of greatness during a school-record run of 13 straight NCAA tournament. He took A&M to the CWS twice and appeared in four other super regionals. A&M came oh so close multiple times to doing something special, which made not making the NCAA tournament this season the impetus for change.
It’s human nature to dwell on what Chandler, Johnson and Childress didn’t do rather than what they accomplished. Childress would be hands down the best coach in school history and be in line to have a street named for him if he had success against TCU and Schlossnagle. Childress still might have weathered a 2-6 record against the Horned Frogs in NCAA tournament play and been coaching the Aggies in 2022 if last year’s talented team had made a long postseason run. Of course the ’20 team never got that chance because of COVID-19. Childress simply had bad luck. Hopefully, Childress moving on will become a positive for him as well. He is countless times a better coach than the Nebraska pitching coach the Aggies hired in 2005. He certainly had his moments at Aggieland like Chandler and Johnson, but it’s human nature to dwell on what they all didn’t do.
So we vividly remember the program’s 2-12 record in Omaha, Nebraska, and all the gut-wrenching, season-ending losses, sadistically ranking them in order of numbness felt walking out of the park. What shouldn’t be forgotten is what each of them did to put A&M in position to be the next baseball program to win its first national championship.
Chandler, Johnson and Childress combined to win nine conference championships and seven league tournament championships. Chandler’s A&M teams went 660-329-10 (.661), Johnson’s 876-431-3 (.670) and Childress’ 665-346-3 (.657). That’s not chopped liver. Chandler and Johnson are in the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and after recharging as Nebraska’s director of player development for a season or two, the 52-year-old Childress probably will be back coaching, putting the finishing touches on a great career as did Johnson at Sam Houston State.
The always smiling, upbeat Chandler brought national prominence and class to the program. The sport never had a better ambassador. He loved the game and brought stability to a program that had seven coaches in the previous 26 years.
While the once unheralded program made vast improvement under Chandler, A&M needed new direction in the 1980s and Johnson provided it. He’d worked for Jerry Kindall at Arizona and Ron Polk at Mississippi State, a pair of National College Baseball Hall of Fame coaches. Johnson learned well and made a big splash in Aggieland, earning a share of the Southwest Conference championship in his second year with Texas, which had won 19 of the previous 21 titles.
The program soared, peaking in 1989 with one of college baseball’s best teams that didn’t reach the CWS. Led by All-Americans Terry Taylor, Chuck Knoblauch and John Byington, the Aggies were ranked No. 1 much of the season but lost back-to-back games at home in the NCAA Central Regional to LSU. That was heartbreaking, but the Aggies kept winning, making 11 NCAA regionals from 1986-99, including CWS trips in 1993 and ’99. A&M also enjoyed a winning stretch against Texas, taking 9 of 12.
But A&M missed the NCAA tournament four out of six years, and Johnson was fired in 2005 after going 30-25-1. There were so many good times with him at the helm, including Olsen Field becoming one of the nation’s best venues. “Olsen Magic” was more than a fun saying. But good or bad, you always think of the 1989 team when Johnson’s name is mentioned. That team should have gone to Omaha and done damage, serious damage.
Three decades later, the Aggies are still waiting for a team to win games at the CWS. Schlossnagle plans to do just that.
“I want to win championships,” Schlossnagle said. “Not play for championships, not win a game in Omaha. We want to play for and win a national title. And that’s the bottom line.”
Winning is the bottom line for Schlossnagle, and that’s just not on the field. He talked about his family and faith during his introductory press conference. He has been a longtime supporter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was a former Fort Worth-area advisory board member for FCA. He’s going to do things the right way, following in the footsteps of Chandler, Johnson and Childress, who were all outstanding family men cherished by their players. That is a blessing many people take for granted, but it matters that the program for more than six decades had men of such high character leading it.
“[Coach Childress has] definitely been a father figure for me since I’ve been here,” current A&M player Hunter Coleman said when Childress’ contract was not renewed. Many other players echoed the same sentiment.
Former A&M first baseman John Scheschuk said Johnson “was a great role model, father figure and mentor. He was such a steady force. It’s disappointing we weren’t able to deliver a national title for him, because he deserves it with the way he worked.”
Chandler, Johnson and Childress all did their best, and that’s all you can ask. There’s a reason Chandler and Johnson retired in the Bryan-College Station area. Aggieland is home. B-CS might not be were Childress retires, but it will occupy a huge part of his heart wherever he’s at — it’s where he became a head coach.
Schlossnagle seems the perfect fit to build on what those before him accomplished on and off the diamond. And if he’s unable to raise the bar in a timely manner, he’ll be replaced. That’s just the nature of the business.
Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.