Saturday's Texas A&M-Alabama Southeastern Conference baseball game will be played at noon Saturday. The game was moved up two hours because of the threat of inclement weather.

Friday's opener of the series at Blue Bell Park remains set for 6 p.m. and the series finale remains at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Friday's and Saturday's games will be on SEC Network Plus while Sunday's game will be on the SEC Network.

Fans in regards to parking are reminded Texas A&M is having commencement ceremonies at Reed Arena this weekend.