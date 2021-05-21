Saenz, Frizzell lift Texas A&M baseball team past LSU 2-1 in series opener

Saenz recorded the first ten consecutive outs of the game before allowing his first baserunner on a walk to Crews in the fourth. He had a no-hitter going for 5 2/3 innings before giving up the home run to Crews in his next at-bat. Eight strikeouts ranks high among his career numbers, but it was Saenz’ ability to pitch to contact that made the difference Thursday, A&M head coach Rob Childress said.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Dustin,” Childress said. “By far and away his best outing in the maroon and white. Couldn’t have been better tonight.”

The Aggies took a step toward ensuring a spot in the 12-team SEC tournament, but must keep eyes on the series between Auburn and Missouri. Auburn won the first game of that series 15-6 and remains tied with A&M for 12th in the conference standings at 9-19.

The Aggies’ best chance at making the conference tournament is to win the next two against LSU, or for Missouri to take the next two from Auburn.

“We know what was at stake this weekend,” Saenz said. “We’re just going to play as hard as we can for the next two days, and we’re going to out there and do the same thing tomorrow.”

