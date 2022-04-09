Ryan Targac hits for cycle to spark Texas A&M baseball team to series win over Kentucky

Saturday was the first time Texas A&M third baseman Ryan Targac ever willed one of his base hits to stay in the park.

What finished as a 17-3, series-winning victory over Kentucky was never in doubt when the sophomore came to the plate for his final at-bat in the bottom of the eighth Saturday at Blue Bell Park.

Off the bat, it looked like Targac wouldn’t be able to stop at second base for his first cycle, but the ball stayed in the park, bouncing off the padding and giving Targac a chance to finish off A&M’s second cycle in two weeks.

“I hit the ball in the air, and the wind is blowing out, and it was solid off the bat,” Targac said. “I was thinking this is the one time that I don’t want the ball to go out right here. It ended up hitting the wall, and I was thinking I’ll just hop on second, and I’ll take the cycle.”

Targac, who has been a switch hitter since he began playing baseball, ripped two hits from each side of the plate, adding to the rarity of the feat.

“I’d be interested to know how many cycles there have been in any level of baseball where it happened from both sides,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “He’s a talented guy. We’re just trying to find some consistency with him at the plate, and I feel like he can really take off as player.”

Tarmac’s four hits and five RBIs were a part of a 14-hit day for the Aggies (19-12, 6-6), who forced the Wildcats (19-13, 4-8) to take a quick venture into their bullpen. A&M scored two runs in the bottom of the first then added five in the fourth, chasing Kentucky starter Tyler Bosma (3-3) mid-inning.

Targac, hitting in the seven-hole, jump-started the fourth-inning rally with a one-out single then advancing around the bases on three wild pitches, scoring for a 3-1 lead. Targac anticipated the first ball in the dirt, racing to second in what the Aggies call a “roughneck.”

“Guys are looking to advance bases,” Schlossnagle said. “That’s part of our offense is to get those extra 90 feet.”

A&M’s Dylan Rock cleared the bases later in the fourth with a three-run triple. He went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and four runs scored, extending his hitting streak to six games.

Targac hit his home run in the fifth, a two-run blast to right field that gave A&M a 9-3 lead. He tripled in the sixth, driving in two more runs for a 13-3 lead. Rock hit his team-leading eighth home run in the seventh, a solo shot for a 14-3 lead, and shortstop Kole Kaler added a two-run triple in the eighth after Targac’s cycle-clinching RBI double.

“It’s awesome,” Rock said of Targac’s cycle. “It just shows we can hit all the way up and down the lineup. We’ve got guys that can hit for power and just consistently hit for average.”

Targac’s cycle-achieving baseball sat in his locker after the game but will soon find a home with his father. Part of the reasoning for the gift is a sign of appreciation for everything his father means to him. The other part is a little more functional.

“I do kind of lose stuff like that,” Targac said with a laugh. “I need to have somewhere where I can set stuff like that, but I know my dad, he’ll take good care of that ball.”

Aggie ace Micah Dallas (4-1) picked up his first SEC win, allowing three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks over seven innings.

“I’ve been waiting for it for a couple of weeks now,” Dallas said of the first conference win. “Just being able to go out there and then having the offense put on a show, this was a fun baseball game.”

Dallas started for the second straight Game 3 in SEC play after pitching out of the bullpen two weeks ago against Texas on a Tuesday. Following that rare midweek outing, Dallas moved from Game 1 to Game 3 to allow the right-hander extra rest. Schlossnagle said he may move Dallas back to Game 1 when A&M travels to Georgia for next week’s SEC series.

A&M relievers Will Johnston and Wyatt Tucker closed out a scoreless final two innings.

• NOTES — First baseman Jack Moss had A&M’s other cycle this season in the Aggies’ 12-9 win over Texas on March 29.

