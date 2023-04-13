When Texas A&M designated hitter Ryan Targac launched the game-winning home run in the Aggies’ 5-4 win over Ole Miss on April 2, the thought that one long ball could right a lackluster season at the plate could be hyperbolic.

In this case, Targac doesn’t see it that way.

“It’s good to just put the barrel on the ball,” he said. “Whenever you do that, that kind of starts something, you know? You start to see the ball better. You start to try to put together good [at-bats]. So I think from that point on, I’ve had just more barreled balls and a lot better [at-bats].”

Tarmac’s two hits Thursday were a small part of the Aggies’ 13-5 victory over Missouri at Blue Bell Park to open a three-game Southeastern Conference series.

In a bigger picture, the two hits helped the junior record a hit in eight of the last nine games, including four multi-hit games.

Targac entered the Ole Miss series on March 31 hitting .174 with A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle pondering out loud who he could insert into the lineup to produce more. Over the nine games since, Targac has hit .303 with eight RBIs.

“He and [assistant coach Michael Earley] worked really hard,” Schlossnagle said. “They made a couple real big physical adjustments with his lower body in his stance and his swing to give him a better chance to stay on the ball, so you’ve got to credit Ryan and Coach Earley for their hard work.”

Targac’s first hit came during a nine-run third inning for the Aggies (22-13-7-7) as they took a 10-3 lead over the Tigers (21-13, 4-10). His single to left drove in Trevor Werner and Austin Bost to give the Aggies their first lead of the game at 4-3.

A&M center fielder Jordan Thompson added fireworks to the frame with a two-run homer in the next at-bat for his third round-tripper of the season.

The nine runs tied A&M’s high mark for runs in an inning this season. The Aggies plated nine in the fourth inning of their 23-0 win over Houston Christian on Feb. 28. Thursday’s third was the biggest single inning for the Aggies in conference play.

The offensive explosion was a welcome sight for Schlossnagle two days removed from a 5-1 loss to Texas-San Antonio.

“We finally got hits with runners in scoring position,” he said.

A&M finished the night hitting .308 with runners in scoring position and .519 in advancement opportunities. Freshman Jace LaViolette went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Werner had two RBIs, which included a solo home run in the bottom of the second.

Schlossnagle had to shake his head when thinking of Bost, who was one of two Aggies who didn’t see a hit fall though he hammered several offerings on the night. Bost hasn’t had a hit in the last three games and has just eight over the last 12 games.

“I feel so bad for Bost,” Schlossnagle said. “The guy the last three weeks has been as snakebit as you can possibly be in terms of hitting balls really hard, just to the wrong part of the park or just to the fence or right at somebody. I anticipate Bost is going to break out here soon really quick.”

A&M needed an early cushion as starter Nathan Dettmer struggled to find command of his fastball through his 3 2/3 innings of work. He was lifted after issuing a career-high five walks, including a bases-loaded free pass in the second that plated Missouri’s first run. He gave up a homer to Missouri first baseman Hank Zeisler in the third and walked a pair of batters consecutively to end his night.

“The only pitch he could throw for a strike was his slider,” Schlossnagle said. “I thought once he pitched out of the second inning, I was like, ‘OK, maybe he could get us a few,’ and then we scored [nine] runs, and it wasn’t his night.”

The hunt for a win by an Aggie starter continues as the last was earned by Troy Wansing on March 11 against Northern Kentucky.

Freshman reliever Shane Sdao (1-1) earned the victory in 3 1/3 innings of work. He allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits while walking three and striking out three.

Sophomore Brad Rudis closed out the final two innings allowing just one hit with two strikeouts.

Schlossnagle said he hasn’t decided who will start in Game 2 of the series at 6 p.m. Friday but previously mentioned Justin Lamkin or Josh Stewart as possible options. Missouri also did not name a probable starter for Friday.

Pitching aside, the Aggies want to continue to lean on Targac’s hot bat to claim a third consecutive SEC series win.

“He’s a talented guy,” Schlossnagle said. “I think if we’re going to go where we want to go, we need guys like Targac and Werner and those guys to get going.”