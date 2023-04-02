After Texas A&M baseball’s 5-2 loss to Texas Tuesday, Aggie head coach Jim Schlossnagle could only shrug his shoulders when asked about junior Ryan Targac. Heading into this weekend’s series with Ole Miss, Targac was held hitless in seven of the last nine games.

“I certainly think about other options, but the other options haven’t proven themselves worth of getting at-bats either, to be honest with you, at least at this point,” Schlossnagle said Tuesday. “So I’m going to go with the guys that got us to where we were last year.”

Sunday, in the bottom of the ninth, Targac found the outside fastball for which he had been searching, frankly, all season for and launched an opposite field home run to hand the Aggies a 5-4, walk off win over the Rebels at Blue Bell Park. The victory secured the Aggies’ first Southeastern Conference series win this season.

“It was very sweet,” Targac said. “I’m self aware of what’s been going on, struggling a little bit. Some hits weren’t falling. I’m just worried about barreling up baseballs. That’s all I’m worried about. Just catching barrels and I got one right there.”

Through conference play last season, Targac ranked 10th in the SEC in batting average, hitting at a .346 clip and was first in the conference in RBIs with 41. Targac entered Sunday’s game with the second-lowest batting average of any of A&M’s returning hitters, .191. He’s had four multi-hit games and a season-long hitting streak of four games.

The junior said he’s felt like he’s waffled in his approach through the season.

“I’ve just been getting out of my routine,” Targac said. “Not staying on the pitches that I need to stay on. Just getting in-between pitches. Not staying committed to the fastball and adjusting.”

Targac was 0 for 2 on the day heading into the ninth. A fastball from Ole Miss reliever Mason Nichols gave him the opportunity to be the hero for the first time in a long time, though he felt like he had to will the ball out of the park.

“There was a little bit of doubt,” Targac said. “Some balls, when you hit them out that way, they don’t carry as much. I knew I got all of it and I got it up in that stream and just let the rest of it do its job.”

The Aggie dugout and bullpen wouldn’t have erupted with sprinting A&M players aimed at Targac had substitute Tab Tracy not flashed the leather in center field in the top of the ninth.

With A&M (17-11, 3-6) up 4-3, the Rebels (16-11, 1-8) had runners on the corners and one out. Ole Miss third baseman Reagan Burford hit a towering fly ball towards center that got caught in the jet stream.

Off the bat, it was obvious the shot would be far enough to score the game-tying run on a sacrifice fly. Tracy ultimately needed every inch of his glove to wrangle the ball on top of the wall and pull it back into the field of play, saving two additional runs.

“Honestly, I just knew that they tied the game right there, because it was deep enough and I was a little upset, but now looking back, it almost saved the game,” Tracy said. “We had more at-bats and Tar hit a clutch bomb to end the game.”

The sophomore was a pinch hitter in the bottom of the sixth in place of senior Jordan Thompson, trying to provide an offensive spark with the bases loaded and two outs. Ultimately, it was his defense, which included another key catch ranging into the right-center gap, that stamped his impression on the game.

“Save a hit is just as good as getting a hit in my mind. That’s what I think,” Tracy said.

A&M’s starting rotation continued to chase an elusive win, a feat that hasn’t been achieved by a starting pitcher since March 11 when Troy Wansing earned a victory against Northern Kentucky. An Aggie starter hasn’t thrown six or more innings since Nathan Dettmer threw six against LSU two weeks prior.

Sunday, Schlossnagle replaced “TBA” with freshman Shane Sdao’s name, coming off his first career start against Texas Tuesday. In Schlossnagle’s mind, Sdao functioned as an opener, hoping he could make it through a potent Ole Miss batting order once before going to the bullpen.

However, one batter after making it through the Rebels lineup, the Aggies found themselves in a 3-0 hole. A pair of leadoff doubles by Calvin Harris and Ethan Groff plated the first run in the top of the first, followed shortly by a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jacob Gonzalez. In his second at-bat Harris launched a solo home run in the top of the third that would make for Sdao’s last pitch of the game.

He allowed three runs on four hits in 2 1/3 innings, throwing 39 pitches.

Brad Rudis took the reins for two scoreless innings before handing the ball to junior transfer Evan Aschenbeck. Aschenbeck returned to the series after throwing 28 pitches Friday, prior to the more than one hour lightning delay. In that game, he said he didn’t know he would be pulled until the tarp was coming off the field, so he had stayed warm and thrown pitches throughout the hour and a half break.

“I was feeling it yesterday, but I knew coming into today that I’d have a chance to throw,” Aschenbeck said. “Schloss said yesterday that he was going to bring in guys that were going to fill up the zone.”

Ole Miss’ game-tying sacrifice fly was charged to him, though Will Johnston closed out the game for the Aggies.

Ashcenbeck allowed just one hit in four innings of work with five strikeouts. Before the ninth inning he had faced the minimum number of batters possible.

Four of A&M’s five runs came off of the long ball, starting with catcher Hank Bard’s second of the season in the bottom of the third.

Brett Minnich hit his third home run of the season, as well as third of the series, in the bottom of the fourth, tying the game at three with a two-run blast. He finished his first series back from a fractured hand 4 for 8 with three home runs and four RBIs.

“It’s game changing,” Schlossnagle said of Minnich’s return. “Having Minnich in the lineup, it takes so much pressure off a guy like [Jace] LaViolette. It allows us to lengthen the lineup a little bit.”

The Aggies were also gifted a run when LaViolette drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Jack Moss in the sixth to take their initial 4-3 lead.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Aggies on a short week, taking on Texas State at Blue Bell Park Tuesday, before hitting the road to Auburn for a Thursday-through-Saturday series. Just like several hard-hit outs led to Targac’s break-through homer, the junior hopes the Aggies’ series win can lead to a breakout performance on the Plains.

“Coming off two series losses - it’s going to happen," Targac said. "It’s baseball. We know there’s going to be ups and downs. It’s just trying to find that line where we can stay neutral and stay constant in everything we do.”