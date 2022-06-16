Rock earns All-America honors

Texas A&M graduate outfielder Dylan Rock was a third-team pick on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s All-America Team.
Rock is batting .335 with 18 homers and 59 runs batted in for the fifth-seeded Aggies (42-18) who will play Oklahoma (42-22) at 1 p.m. Friday in the first round of the College World Series.
Oklahoma sophomore shortstop Payton Graham (.336, 20 HRs, 70 RBIs) was a first-team pick and graduate relief pitcher Trevin Michael (4-1, 2.94 ERA, 10 SVs) was a third-team pick.
— Eagle staff report