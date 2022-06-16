 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock earns All-America honors

  • 0
rock

Texas A&M's Dylan Rock hugs bus driver Ardell Garrett before loading onto the buses to leave Blue Bell Park on Wednesday morning. Garrett said, "Whenever they're on the road, I'm with them... I'm their most requested bus driver."

 Meredith Seaver, The Eagle

Texas A&M graduate outfielder Dylan Rock was a third-team pick on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s All-America Team.

Rock is batting .335 with 18 homers and 59 runs batted in for the fifth-seeded Aggies (42-18) who will play Oklahoma (42-22) at 1 p.m. Friday in the first round of the College World Series.

Oklahoma sophomore shortstop Payton Graham (.336, 20 HRs, 70 RBIs) was a first-team pick and graduate relief pitcher Trevin Michael (4-1, 2.94 ERA, 10 SVs) was a third-team pick.

— Eagle staff report

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

North America is soon to find out which stadiums will host the 2026 World Cup

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert