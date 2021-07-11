 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rob Childress hired as Nebraska's director of player development
0 comments

Rob Childress hired as Nebraska's director of player development

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CHILDRESS
Robert Cessna

Former Texas A&M baseball coach Rob Childress has been hired as Nebraska’s director of player development.

“I want to help Nebraska in any capacity they need,” Childress told the Omaha World Herald’s Sam McKewon on Sunday.

Childress’ contract at A&M wasn’t renewed after going 622-366-2 in 16 seasons. He was replaced by TCU’s Jim Schlossnagle.

Childress was pitching coach at Nebraska for eight seasons before coming to A&M. Childress will be reunited with several familiar faces at Nebraska, including head coach Will Bolt who was an assistant at A&M under Childress. Cornhusker pitching coach Jeff Christy was a volunteer assistant coach at A&M and Nebraska hitting coach Lance Harvell played for the Aggies and was a graduate assistant for Childress.

“It's just something that Will and I have been talking about for the last month,” Childress told the Lincoln Journal Star. “And it just seemed like a great opportunity for our family, and myself and Nebraska baseball.”

Childress’ daughter, Hannah, lives in Lincoln. His son, Max, was a junior on the College Station baseball team that reach the Class 5A regional semifinals this season, earning him second-team all-district honors as an infielder. He also pitched.

Some speculated Childress might take a year break from coaching, but he told the Omaha World, “I need to be around the game, around young people.”

Nebraska hiring Childress was first reported by D1baseall’s Kendall Rogers.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert