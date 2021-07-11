Rob Childress hired as Nebraska's director of player development

Former Texas A&M baseball coach Rob Childress has been hired as Nebraska’s director of player development.

“I want to help Nebraska in any capacity they need,” Childress told the Omaha World Herald’s Sam McKewon on Sunday.

Childress’ contract at A&M wasn’t renewed after going 622-366-2 in 16 seasons. He was replaced by TCU’s Jim Schlossnagle.

Childress was pitching coach at Nebraska for eight seasons before coming to A&M. Childress will be reunited with several familiar faces at Nebraska, including head coach Will Bolt who was an assistant at A&M under Childress. Cornhusker pitching coach Jeff Christy was a volunteer assistant coach at A&M and Nebraska hitting coach Lance Harvell played for the Aggies and was a graduate assistant for Childress.

“It's just something that Will and I have been talking about for the last month,” Childress told the Lincoln Journal Star. “And it just seemed like a great opportunity for our family, and myself and Nebraska baseball.”

Childress’ daughter, Hannah, lives in Lincoln. His son, Max, was a junior on the College Station baseball team that reach the Class 5A regional semifinals this season, earning him second-team all-district honors as an infielder. He also pitched.