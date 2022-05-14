Resurgent Trevor Werner pushes Texas A&M baseball team to series win over Mississippi State

Texas A&M third baseman Trevor Werner doesn’t mince words when reflecting on the last three months. The road back from a fractured hamate bone and the surgery it required was tough.

“The last couple of weeks have been, you know, just kind of a struggle a little bit, honestly,” Werner said.

But with a home run and three RBIs in the No. 16 Aggies’ 9-6 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, the dissonance of Werner’s midseason is coalescing into a harmonious crescendo.

Werner is 3 for 8 with two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored through two games against the Bulldogs. He also paid a price in the form of two bean balls to his left arm. It’s part of a nine-RBI, three-homer stretch that spans back to the Aggies’ last midweek game against Texas-Arlington six games prior.

Werner’s work Saturday at Blue Bell Park proved pivotal. His two-run homer brought the Aggies within one run of the Bulldogs in the top of the fifth down 5-4, and he got hit by a 3-2 pitch then scored in the bottom of the seventh on Jack Moss’ two-run double that put A&M ahead 6-5.

“It’s just a steady progression,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said of Werner’s recent surge. “You start to see glimpses of it in batting practice but not as consistent as it was beforehand. I think that’s just strength, and he’s having to play through it. There’s no such thing as a rehab assignment.”

One of the keys to Werner’s turnaround came from a conversation with hitting coach Michael Early on Thursday. The first-year A&M assistant realized Werner was gripping the bat tighter with his lower, non-injured hand to compensate for his recovering top hand. The extra pressure was changing his swing, he said.

Using a more even-handed grip, Werner crushed a 359-foot home run in his second at-bat Friday night to help the Aggies win the series opener 8-7.

He was called upon again Saturday to start a rally for A&M (32-16, 16-10).

The Bulldogs (25-26, 9-17) roughed up first-time Aggie starter Wyatt Tucker through the second and third innings, driving in four runs on two home runs and a sacrifice fly to build a 4-0 lead.

Opponents have scored 28 of their last 59 runs against the Aggies on homers, a trend helped by the strong southern wind that blows out to left field and makes the margin for error on pitchers even slimmer, Schlossnagle said.

“This is definitely an offensive park when the weather turns, but we also pitch behind in the count and are leaving balls up,” Schlossnagle said. “It’s a combination of a lot of things. It’s certainly not fun to watch, that’s for sure.”

Tucker lasted four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits. He struck out two and walked one, throwing 72 pitches — second only to his 83-pitch relief outing last weekend against South Carolina.

“He battled,” Schlossnagle said. “They could have cashed in in the first inning, and he gave us a chance.”

By the time Tucker exited the game, the Aggies had cut their deficit in half thanks to a two-run home run by Dylan Rock, who hit his team-leading 13th homer of the season.

A&M freshman reliever Chris Cortez entered in the fifth and mowed through the Bulldog lineup with a fastball that topped out at 99 mph and a slider that fell nicely into the strike zone. Known around the league for his power arm, it was the breaking pitch that made him successful Saturday, he said.

“Now I’ve got something else to show them, and they can’t just sit fastball on me,” Cortez said.

Cortez (5-2) picked up the win, allowing one run on four hits while striking out five over five innings. He did not issue a walk. His lone blemish was a solo home run by Brad Cumbest to lead off the eighth that tied the game at six.

A&M broke the tie in the bottom of the eighth on Ryan Targac’s RBI double, then Jordan Thompson and Werner added some insurance with a sacrifice fly and RBI single, respectively.

With the comeback win, A&M improved its record when opponents score first to 13-8.

“Why don’t we just spot them the four and save the pitchers,” Schlossnagle joked. “When you’re used to playing from behind, you don’t panic. These guys, they persevere. They don’t get outside themselves, and they just keep playing, and that’s a fun team to be around.”

From the injured list to the top of the Aggie batting order, Werner said it was fun to be a part of the postgame media interviews.

“I love talking to you guys because that means that it’s something good,” he said with a laugh.

• NOTES — A&M will send freshman left-hander Ryan Prager (1-2, 4.91 ERA) to the mound to face sophomore righty Cade Smith (4-2, 3.90 ERA) for the final game of the series at noon Sunday. ... With Saturday’s win, the Aggies have won six straight SEC series.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.