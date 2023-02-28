The heart of the Texas A&M baseball lineup consists of some of the Aggies’ most veteran hitters. Yet the team’s two- through five-hole hitters went just 9 of 56 over their three-game series against Portland last week, and seven of those hits came in Sunday’s 5-4 comeback win.

A&M’s were resuscitated Tuesday in a 23-0, seven-inning win over the Houston Christian Huskies at Blue Bell Park.

“They also put a lot of good swings on balls and got results, and sometimes that’s the kind of game that can get you jump started,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

First baseman Jack Moss, third baseman Trevor Werner, freshman right fielder Jace LaViolette and second baseman Austin Bost combined to go 6 for 13. Werner tied the school record by scoring five runs, and Bost blasted his first career grand slam in the bottom of the fourth.

“It felt amazing,” Bost said of the slump-busting homer.

Bost said he knew he might get a pitch to hit early against Javan Smitherman because the Husky reliever was struggling to find the strike zone.

“I’m usually pretty patient, but I knew if he’s going to try to get one over here, just give me a fastball, I’d be ready for it,” Bost said. “That’s what it was, a fastball middle in that I put a good swing on.”

Bost started his hot-hitting night with a two-run double in the bottom of the first that was part of a six-run opening frame for the Aggies (5-3).

Werner added to the fireworks with a solo home run in the bottom of the second, a two-run inning for an 8-0 lead.

Junior catcher Hank Bard, who entered the game as a pinch hitter, launched his first home run as an Aggie in the bottom of the fourth, driving in two of A&M’s nine runs in the inning.

The Aggies added three runs in the bottom of the sixth and won via the run-rule.

A&M starter Wyatt Tucker lasted 1 1/3 innings, and the Aggies used six relievers. Ty Sexton (1-0) picked up his first win of the season, and junior lefty Will Johnston mopped up the final inning with three strikeouts.

Overall, A&M pitchers walked six and struck out six.

“We didn’t throw strikes,” Schlossnagle said. “First couple of pitchers gave up a lot of free bases, but I thought we were really good out of the bullpen.”

HCU starter Jonathan Valdez (0-1) recorded just one out, allowing six runs (four earned) on four hits and two walks with one strikeout. HCU (0-8) committed five errors overall, accounting for seven unearned runs.

A&M now heads to the Shriners Children’s College Classic in Houston this weekend to face it’s toughest tests of the young season with some much needed confidence, Bost said.

“We knew we were struggling a little bit, struggling try to find ourselves,” he said. “We weren’t nervous. We weren’t freaking out. We just had to trust the process and knew good things were coming and tonight show what we can do. We have to keep that momentum going into this weekend.”