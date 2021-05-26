Report: Texas Tech extended Tim Tadlock's contract after A&M interest

Interest from Texas A&M to possible hire Texas Tech head baseball coach Tim Tadlock is what ultimately spurred Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt to offer Tadlock a “lifetime” contract extension, according to a report by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

According to the report, A&M reached out to Hocutt to inform him of their interest in Tadlock, 52, and Hocutt said he would match a pitch of $1.2 million given by A&M.

Hocutt had been in discussions with Tadlock prior to A&M’s interest.

“Kirby shared with me that A&M had reached out to inform him, I guess as a matter of courtesy, of their intense interest in coach Tadlock," Tech president Lawrence Schovanec told the Avalanche-Journal. "We responded to those overtures. ... Kirby had begun discussions with coach Tadlock several weeks ago, and it was just unacceptable to us that we would lose the best coach in the state of Texas.”

The new contract is a rolling seven-year contract, intended to keep Tadlock, a Tech alumnus, in Lubbock for the remainder of his career.