There was an ear-to-ear smile on Texas A&M reliever Josh Stewart’s face when he considered what worked well for him during his two-inning outing during the Aggies’ 10-9 win over Texas State on Tuesday.

“Pretty much everything,” he said. “ My fastball location was what helped me with all my other pitches, so getting that established down in the zone just opened up my slider and even my curveball too.”

To coast through an outing with that ease is a dream come true for a pitcher. However, just being on the mound meant as much to Stewart.

As the child of two Aggies and a sibling to two more, Stewart always envisioned himself on the mound at Blue Bell Park. But the graduate of St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School in Georgetown saw fate take him west to Austin and a freshman season playing for the Texas Longhorns.

It came a year later than expected, but the transfer portal finally brought the right-hander to Aggieland.

“It didn’t work out the first time out of high school, and thankfully it worked out this time with the coaches offering me to be able to be here,” Stewart said. “It’s a big deal to be here for me, just to help produce as much as I can, because I’ve wanted to pitch here since I was 4 years old.”

So far opportunities to play in front of a Blue Bell Park crowd have been scarce for Stewart. The sophomore took the mound for the first time against Portland but allowed two runs on one hit while recording just one out. A few weeks later, he lasted a full inning, allowing one run on two hits. He made just his third appearance of the season Tuesday against Texas State (19-10).

With the Aggie coaches scrambling to find any pitcher who could consistently throws strikes, they came back to Stewart to see if he could bring improvements from simulated games to the real deal.

As the third of eight pitchers to take the mound for A&M (18-11, 3-6) on Tuesday, Stewart didn’t pick up a win, hold or save. He did, however, earn more opportunities at playing time after throwing two scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, struck out three and, more importantly, didn’t walk or hit a batter.

“We went into tonight wanting to get him in the game. Stew did a great job,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

A&M’s hunt for consistent starting pitching continued Tuesday. Sophomore left-hander Troy Wansing made his first start since March 25 against Tennessee but lasted a season-low 2/3 of an inning, allowing five runs on three hits including a first-inning grand slam by designated hitter Ryan Leary. Before the homer, Wansing issued two walks, including one with the bases loaded that plated the Bobcat’s first run of the game.

“I still believe in him,” Schlossnagle said of Wansing. “You’ve got to go do it. Obviously, his confidence is really low. We’ve tried a lot of different things to get him going, but I find it hard to believe that we can’t have a great season without him giving us something.”

Wansing’s March 11 victory over Northern Kentucky was the last win claimed by an Aggie starter.

Texas State starter Peyton Zabel had similar luck, giving up five runs in the bottom of the first. Brett Minnich, Trevor Werner and Jordan Thompson each had an RBI single, while freshman Jace LaViolette drove in two with a two-out double.

After two innings of offensive silence, the Aggies took their first lead on a two-run home run by Hunter Haas, his fourth homer of the season. An inning later, Thompson extended the Aggie lead to 8-5 with his second homer of the season.

A&M reliever Matt Dillard worked 1 1/3 innings, giving up a two-run double by Daylan Pena in the top of the sixth.

Bobcat right fielder Cade Manning tied the game again at 9 on a solo home run to straight-away center field that bounced off the top of the wall, just out of the reach of substitute center fielder Tad Tracy. Tracy made a similar catch to save a three-run homer on Sunday against Ole Miss.

Tuesday’s offensive hero for A&M was Austin Bost, who doubled into the left-center gap scoring Jack Moss for the game-winning run in the seventh.

Sophomore right-hander Chris Cortez, who was lifted from the Aggie weekend rotation after the Southeastern Conference opening series against LSU, recorded five straight outs to earn his first save. Though he boasts a fastball in the upper 90 mph range, Cortez struck out two batters in the eighth on sliders to strand the game-tying run at third. He had struggled controlling his breaking ball until Tuesday.

“That’d be awesome to get that the rest of the season, right?” Schlossnagle said.

A&M reliever Brandyn Garcia (1-0), one of eight Aggie pitchers to take the mound, picked up his first win of the season in 1 1/3 innings of scoreless work.

The Aggies will enjoy a short night’s sleep before boarding a flight to Auburn on Wednesday morning for an SEC series beginning Thursday. Count Stewart’s name as a late addition to the manifest.

“He’s definitely climbed on the travel list for sure,” Schlossnagle said. “He’s earned it.”

GALLERY: Texas A&M Baseball vs Texas State