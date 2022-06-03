Reliever Joseph Menefee shines in Texas A&M baseball team's 8-2 regional win over Oral Roberts

The night before the Texas A&M baseball team opened its first NCAA regional at home in six years, head coach Jim Schlossnagle gave an apt description of the season to date and a forecast of things to come.

“It’s not the prettiest thing,” he said. “If you are a fan of pitching and defense, you may want to close your eyes when that is going on. If you’re a fan of great [offense], you can watch us hit for a little bit, but when we go on defense, you might want to grab a beer.”

With the Aggie bats entertaining the home crowd as usual, A&M reliever Joseph Menefee pitched with a “hold my beer and watch this” attitude Friday in an 8-2 win over Oral Roberts to open the College Station Regional at Blue Bell Park.

Menefee struck out seven in three innings, allowing a run on two hits and one walk. No strikeout was bigger than an inning-ending fastball past Caleb Denny in the top of the seventh with runners on second and third and the Aggies (38-18) holding a 3-1 lead.

“He was the difference in the game really,” Oral Roberts’ head coach Ryan Folmar said. “I thought he came in and kind of solidified the game.”

Menefee spelled starter Micah Dallas (6-3), who got the job done to pick up the win despite laboring through five innings. Making his second start since a short reprieve from the starting rotation, Dallas allowed just one run but gave up seven hits and a walk. Oral Roberts (38-19) left five runners on base over Dallas’ five innings, including runners at first and third in the fourth.

A throwing error by Dallas on a squeeze bunt in the second allowed Oral Roberts’ first run to score.

“I thought Micah was definitely not as sharp as he was last week,” Schlossnagle said. “He pitched us out of trouble and kept us in the ballgame, and then, obviously [Menefee] settled the storm.”

Menefee’s consistency has improved after he began the year with a 13.50 ERA thanks to two early season blown leads. Since improving his slider, Menefee has lowered his ERA by almost eight runs and led the Aggies in strikeouts in Southeastern Conference play.

His lone blemish Friday was an RBI double by third baseman Holden Breeze that scored shortstop Jackson Loftin in the eighth inning.

Otherwise, Menefee was in control over his three innings, especially in the top of the seventh. He issued a one-out walk but thought the inning was over on a slow-rolling grounder to second baseman Ryan Targac that was ready-made for a double play. The ball rolled under Targac’s glove, however, putting runners on second and third with one out. Menefee struck out the next two batters on fastballs to escape the jam unscathed, yelling in celebration as he headed to the dugout with A&M still leading 3-1.

“I thought he was commanding his breaking ball, and he got some strikeouts early with it, and then they started sitting on it,” Schlossnagle said. “[Menefee’s] thing is if he just throws enough strikes. He’s always kind of scattered the zone a little bit, and then will come back and make a pitch, but for the last month and a half, he’s been making pitches when he needed to make them.”

Menefee’s effort was supported by power from the Aggie bats.

Aggie center fielder Jordan Thompson launched a two-run home run to left in the second to give the Aggies a 2-1 lead. In the seventh, designated hitter Austin Bost bounced a pitch off a delivery truck over the left-field fence 415 feet from home plate for a three-run shot, off Golden Eagle reliever Kaleb McCullough, who entered the game second on the team in saves and had given up just three home runs in 39 innings.

With two runners on, Folmar went to right-hander McCullough with the purpose of keeping the ball in the park, he said.

“They brought in the righty, and he threw some good pitches away, and he brought the fastball in, and I was able to put my hands inside it and put a good swing on it, and good things happen when you put good swings on it,” said Bost, who also had a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

A&M’s Jack Moss added more insurance in the eighth with a two-out, two-run double.

Oral Roberts’ starter Ledgend Smith (7-5) took the loss. He gave up three runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

Brad Rudis threw a perfect ninth inning for A&M.

The Aggies advance in the winners’ bracket to play the winner of TCU vs. Louisiana at 6 p.m. Saturday. Oral Roberts will face the loser in an elimination game at noon Saturday.

