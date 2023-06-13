The Texas A&M baseball program in the last two seasons certainly has reaped the benefits of the transfer portal at shortstop. Kole Kaler was solid for the 2022 College World Series squad and Hunter Haas had a stellar season this year.

Cal State Northridge transfer Ali Camarillo Jr. hopes to be a continuation of that trend.

On June 2, while the Aggie baseball team was at the Stanford Regional in the northern portion of his home state, Camarillo announced his commitment on social media. The decision simply came down to the relationships, he said.

“I’ve talked to a lot of good schools in the portal — a lot of [Southeastern Conference] schools — but the coaching staff at A&M was one of the only coaching staffs that didn’t really throw money at me, didn’t try bribing me with their facilities and what they have,” Camarillo told The Eagle. “It was more about the relationship first.”

In two seasons with the Matadors, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound infielder hit .332 with 58 runs batted in, 16 doubles and eight home runs. In 46 games this season, including 45 starts, he hit .371 with 15 doubles and seven home runs to earn All-Big West honors. The Chula Vista, Cali. native posted a pair of consecutive four-hit games in a late-March series against California Riverside.

“I’m an offensive shortstop,” Camarillo said. “I’m good with the glove. I make routine plays. I can make some spectacular plays and, overall, I like to say I make the game look easy. I’m a team guy. I want to see my teammates succeed and I want to win more than anything. That’s why I committed to Texas A&M. I’m a winner first and that’s a big piece of my game.”

Camarillo coming out of Otay Ranch High School was ranked 267th nationally overall and 57th at shortstop in the class of 2021, according to Perfect Game.

Most of Camarillo’s recruitment took place over the phone, via text or calls, because he was preparing to play in the Cape Cod summer league. He did not visit Aggieland before committing, but facilities were not high on his priority list, he said.

In his first three games with the Cape Cod's Harwich Mariners, Camarillo is hitting .214 with three hits, including a double. Tuesday morning, Camarillo conducted his interview while sitting amongst livestock at his host family’s farm, he said with a laugh.

Haas just completed his junior season, his first with the Aggies from Arizona State, and hit .323, second on the team to first baseman Jack Moss. Haas started at shortstop in all but one of A&M's 64 games. In the Stanford Regional, Haas hit .428 with seven RBIs. Haas is draft eligible, but could return for another season.

The Aggies also have highly touted sophomore Kaden Kent, who started one game at shortstop in 2023, but can play several defensive positions.

Camarillo said he believes he can match the output A&M has had at shortstop in recent years.

“I’ve seen Haas play,” Camarillo said. “He’s an amazing player. He did really good at that Stanford Regional and that just motivates me to be just as good or better.”