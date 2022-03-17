 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Registration open for Texas A&M baseball summer camps

Registration is open for Texas A&M’s summer baseball camps. A&M will hold 19 different camps for ages 5 to 19 beginning with a single-day hitting camp on June 27 and ending with a single-day camp on Aug. 21. For more information, visit 12thman.com/sports/2015/3/23/baseballcamp.aspx online.

2022 SEC baseball capsules

Here are the Southeastern Conference baseball capsules in order of where each team was picked to finish by the coaches. Records and statistics…

