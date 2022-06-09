Powered by Pringles: How the Texas A&M baseball team has rallied behind chips

Micah Dallas caught the attention of many at Blue Bell Park last Sunday in the Texas A&M baseball team’s 15-9 win over TCU to clinch the NCAA College Station Regional.

The junior pitcher usually draws eyes because of his performances on the mound, but this time the attention came from him holding an extra-large can of Pringles in the Aggie dugout during the game.

Pringles have become a rally point for the Aggies this season and are used to reward positive play and celebrate wins. The fifth-seeded Aggies hope to pass out more Pringles this weekend as they host the 12th-seeded Louisville Cardinals in the College Station Super Regional, starting with Game 1 of the best-of-3 series at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Blue Bell Park.

“The Pringles is just the face of it,” Dallas said. “It’s fun and exciting, but when you really boil it down, it’s just about competing with each other and having fun and being hungry for more wins. It kind of just gave us something to rally behind and loosen up a little bit and just play."

Dallas said there are three main reasons players get Pringles during a game: scoring runs, doing something positive for the team or when pitchers have a shutdown inning. When A&M wins, key players from that game and head coach Jim Schlossnagle get a Pringle.

“The homers and finishing off innings, that’s great,” Schlossnagle said, “but the best part of my day is when I get to high-five the team and get my Pringle when it’s over.”

A&M’s 8-2 loss to Houston on March 15 dropped the Aggies to 10-6 overall as their Southeastern Conference opener on the road against No. 8 LSU loomed. Dallas recalled Schlossnagle having a team meeting in the locker room after the game where he told players they needed to be hungry for wins.

“He was saying winning needs to be like you’re eating Pringles,” Dallas said. “He asked if we’d ever had a Pringle and we’re like, yeah, and he’s like, you can’t just eat one. You’ve got to have them all. So, we kind of just took that to heart and we all kind of liked that idea.”

Before A&M went to Baton Rouge, Dallas said he went to the store and bought some Pringles to begin the tradition. The Aggies won the series against the Tigers, which paved the way to claiming the SEC western division title.

“We really proved to ourselves who we are,” Dallas said of the series win at LSU. “We kind of got an identity and our offense was extremely gritty. Our pitching, we struggled here and there, but we got back in there and we picked each other up. That’s the biggest thing with our staff is we do a good job of picking each other up.”

Dallas said the team tends to eat sour cream and barbecue flavors, but has recently added the pizza flavor. Dallas said that A&M centerfielder Jordan Thompson had the extra-large can of Pringles seen in Sunday’s game in his locker. After A&M beat TCU to punch its ticket to the super regionals, Dallas posed with the can to recreate Kobe Bryant’s shower photo with the NBA championship trophy. He said over 700 people posted it on their Instagram stories.

The shenanigans led to Pringles sending the team a package weighing over 70 pounds this week. A&M players are still waiting to open the package, though, due to NCAA compliance issues.

“This game, obviously, it’s still just a game and the stakes get raised and pressure gets put on different guys,” A&M pitcher Jacob Palisch said. “But I think having something like that can help guys relax and just settle into the moment and be present because we talk about it all the time. It’s usually the team that relaxes and calms down first that’s the one that has success, especially as you push on later in the year. So, having something that started as kind of a random talking point, a random analogy that coach [Schlossnagle] used in talks he gave, it brought that energy and life to this program that I think has played a big part and a big role in the success that we’ve had so far.”

This isn’t the first time an Aggie baseball team has rallied behind something fun.

During the 2015 season, A&M players began celebrating home runs with bubbles. It started with former A&M pitcher Corbin Martin yelling the quote “Whammy!” from Anchorman character Champ Kind when the Aggies hit a home run.

The gimmick was taken a step further when former A&M infielder Patrick McLendon bought a bubble machine and let out bubbles behind the team dugout. Soon, A&M fans started bringing bubble machines to Olsen Field and the tradition still lives on when A&M scores a run.

A&M has hit its most home runs this season (78) since 2015 when the Aggies sent 70 balls out of the park en route to a super regional appearance. A&M catcher Troy Claunch said the Pringles bring a sense of light to the team and an extra fun incentive.

“We talk about it all the time, you can’t just have one and that’s kind of been the mentality of this team: we don’t just want one Pringle, you’ve got to get a little selfish and get a few of them,” Claunch said. “I know it makes it fun for pitchers in the dugout. They get all into it and it’s just something we’ve been able to rally around a little bit.”

Schlossnagle said A&M has showed grit and resilience this season. With a series win against Louisville, the Aggies would make their first College World Series appearance since 2017.

“You ask any major league player that’s played in All-Star games and all these things, [and] the guys who played in college, ‘What was your best, most-fun time you ever had playing baseball?’” Schlossnagle said. “Every single one of them will tell you college baseball. That’s what college baseball’s about. We’re just trying to make this thing last a little bit longer and hopefully I can get two Pringles this weekend.”

