Texas A&M freshman reliever Justin Lamkin stood just inside the third-base line next to his teammates, waiting to see if a video review confirmed the Aggies had come out of the top of the seventh unscathed thanks to a double play.

The long review took the wind out of A&M’s sails.

With new life, Portland scored two two-out runs in the seventh to take the lead then blew open the game with seven two-out runs in the ninth to beat the No. 5 Aggies 10-3 on Friday at Blue Bell Park.

Lamkin (0-1), who was ultimately saddled with the loss, entered the game with one out and one runner on base in the top of the seventh with A&M leading 2-1. He got Spencer Scott to hit a grounder to third, and the Aggies turned what appeared to be an inning-ending double play until the review ruled Scott had reached first base safely. Lamkin then walked Jake Holcroft and was lifted for Robert Hogan, who gave up a two-run double to Nich Klemp before striking out Evan Scavotto to end the inning.

A&M freshman left-hander Shane Sdao worked a perfect eighth inning to hold Portland’s lead at 3-2, but the Pilots (4-1) jumped on the Aggies’ bullpen in the ninth, forcing A&M to use three pitchers to get out of the inning.

“It’s just ugly baseball right now,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

Conversely, Portland’s bullpen allowed just one run in 3 2/3 innings of work, striking out six. Reliever Jack Folkins (1-0) picked up the win, while Kaden Segel threw 1 2/3 innings to earn the save.

The loss comes three days after A&M dropped a midweek game to Lamar 7-4,in which the Aggie bullpen gave up five runs to Lamar’s two.

“We’re searching to find the right guys out of the bullpen that can come in and do the job that’s being done to us,” Schlossnagle said. “The last two games I thought Lamar’s bullpen and Portland’s bullpen both came in and did exactly what we saw on the scouting report — threw strikes.”

Sdao got two strikeouts to start the ninth, but a single and walk forced the Aggies to bring in veteran closer Will Johnston. Portland (4-1) roughed up the lefty, who allowed both of his inherited runners to score and gave up three more runs on two hits. Portland then added another two runs off sophomore reliever Josh Stewart.

“Starting pitching has been OK, but it’s basically been auditions trying to find who can come out of that bullpen,” Schlossnagle said. “It’s basically tryouts right now to try and see who can take what they do in practice and take it to a game.”

Aggie ace Nathan Dettmer rolled through 6 1/3 innings Friday, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits. He struck out seven in his second outing of the season. Schlossnagle elected to pull him after he issued a one-out walk in the sixth, holding fast to an early season pitch count the staff has placed on the junior righty.

“There was some temptation [to leave Dettmer out there], but we obviously can’t have him go down,” Schlossnagle said. “And we knew we wanted to be left-handed right after to face the leadoff hitter. They had hit and ran before with the nine-hole guy, and I knew if I brought in the lefty, they wouldn’t do that. I was trying to slow down the run game there by bringing in Lamkin.”

A&M’s manager only lasted eight innings Friday night. Schlossnagle was ejected by home plate umpire Brandon Tipton after arguing a called strike three on designated hitter Ryan Targac to end the bottom of the eighth. A&M struck out 11 times Friday, including four times looking.

“I don’t do those things on purpose,” Schlossnagle said of the ejection. “There’s a lot of emotion in the game. I don’t want our players talking to umpires, and if I feel like things aren’t right, then it’s my job to protect them. I’m not proud of that. It wasn’t intentional, but I’m human, too.”

Third baseman Trevor Werner provided A&M’s only offensive spark of the night while the game was still in the balance with an RBI double in the fourth. A fielding error and a throwing error on the play allowed Werner to turn the double into a Little League home run, putting A&M up 2-0 after four innings.

An RBI single by first baseman Jack Moss in the bottom of the ninth accounted for A&M’s other run.

Shortstop Hunter Haas went 2 for 4 with a walk.

A&M returns to Blue Bell Park at 2 p.m. Saturday with left hander Troy Wansing (0-0, 8.10 ERA) taking the mound against Portland right-hander Brock Gillis (0-0, 9.00 ERA). The question remains who will take control of the mound in the late innings for the Aggies.

“Practice only tells you so much,” Schlossnagle said. “You eventually have to see it in a game, and there are guys that are good in practice and aren’t so good in games, and there is the opposite. Usually you only do it with eight or nine pitchers. So we’re just trying to find that group of eight or nine that we can roll with for the rest of the season without killing them, getting them hurt.”