Pitching woes, mistakes prove costly in Bombers' blowout loss to Generals

The red-hot Victoria Generals pounced on the Brazos Valley Bombers pitching staff early and often Tuesday at Edible Field as the Bombers fell 8-1 in a Texas Collegiate League showdown.

Brazos Valley batters were kept in check for most of the night by Victoria starting pitcher Braylon Owens. The right-hander dominated the Bombers as he allowed only one run and three hits in five innings.

While Owens was in control, it was another story for the Bombers as they struggled on the mound. Brazos Valley starting pitcher Henry Cone, a freshman at Baylor and Brenham native, allowed four runs on five hits and six walks over four innings. In relief, Carter Poulson and Ryan Pherson each pitched an inning and allowed a combined four runs, three of them unearned.

The lone bright spot on the mound for the Bombers was Patrick Hail. He finished the game with two scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth.

The Generals opened the scoring with two runs in the first thanks to a run-scoring fielder’s choice and a wild pitch that allowed another run.

It wasn’t long before Victoria got on the board again as Generals catcher Angel Mendoza was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the third. Brandon Galindo followed with an RBI single for a 4-0 lead.

The Bombers struck back with a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth thanks to an RBI double from Riley Bender. Outside of Bender’s at-bat, the Bombers were silent on offense with only five hits.

After Bender’s big hit in the fourth, Victoria took advantage of Brazos Valley mistakes over the next three innings as the Generals scored singles runs in the fifth and sixth innings and two more in the seventh to give them an 8-1 lead. In all three frames, the Generals stuck with two outs thanks to costly errors with three of the four runs unearned.

The Bombers seemed to find a spark in the bottom of the ninth, getting two runners on base with one out, but a game-ending double-play groundout ended the ballgame.

Jackson Cobb went 2 for 2 with two walks for the Bombers.

Victoria’s Jackson Hardy went 3 for 6 with three doubles, an RBI and two runs scored to raise his average to .344. Chase Sanguinetti also went 2 for 2 with an RBI, two runs scored and two walks for Victoria.

The first-place Bombers (23-13) will be back in action at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday to finish up the two-game homestand at Edible Field against the second-place Generals (21-13-1).