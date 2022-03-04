Pitching inconsistencies doom Texas A&M baseball team in loss to Washington State

FRISCO — Baseball has been difficult enough for Texas A&M, having stranded 75 total runners on base over the first eight innings of the Aggies’ first eight games. It became impossible Friday when A&M’s pitching staff couldn’t find the strike zone.
Washington State welcomed the Aggies to the Frisco College Baseball Classic on Friday by slapping them with an 11-6 loss at Riders Field, taking advantage of A&M’s inconsistency on the mound.
The onslaught began in the bottom of the second, when the Cougars scored three runs on three hits, none of which left the infield. Starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer set up the big inning with a walk and a hit batter after a leadoff single.
Two innings later, the wheels came completely off for A&M to the tune of an eight-run fourth for the Cougars (7-3). Singles by Kyle Russell and Kodie Kolden and a double by Jack Smith charged the inning, but reliever Xavier Lovett, who spelled Dettmer (1-1), hit and walked batters with the bases loaded to bring in two runs.
Dettmer, a sophomore, suffered the worst outing of his young career by allowing six runs on seven hits, with five of the runs earned. He threw 67 total pitches over 3 1/3 innings, 42 for strikes.
Making his second appearance of the season, Lovett lasted just four batters while watching four runs cross the plate on one hit, two walks and a hit batter. He threw three strikes in 13 pitches.
A&M sophomore lefty Will Johnston steadied the staff in his 2 2/3 innings, allowing a run on four hits and striking out four. He was followed by scoreless innings from transfers Trey Dillard and Walker Zander.
Cougar starting pitcher Grant Taylor (2-0) confounded the Aggies through five innings, fanning seven to pick up the win. With 14 total strikeouts, the Aggie batters extended their streak of 10 or more strikeouts to five straight games. But they were able to strap two runs to Taylor’s final line on RBI singles by shortstop Kale Harrison in the fifth and Auston Bost in the sixth.
A&M’s third run came in the top of the eighth when a passed ball allowed Taylor Smith to scamper across the plate. Smith added another on an RBI single up the middle in the top of the ninth, driving in Jordan Thompson. A&M’s Logan Britt also scored on a two-out passed ball and Ryan Targac’s RBI single in the ninth.
In continuing the trend of the early season, A&M left seven runners on base.
The Aggies (6-3) will return to action against Iowa at 6 p.m. Saturday at the tournament. Texas Tech transfer Micah Dallas (2-0, 0.63 ERA) is slated to make his third start for the Aggies, a week after being named the Southeastern Conference pitcher of the week.
NOTES — A&M third baseman Trevor Werner made his first start in four games after missing time with an oblique injury, but he left the game in the middle of his second at-bat during the fourth inning. ... A&M Consolidated alumnus Ty Hodge earned the first playing time of his career when he spelled Harrison at shortstop in the bottom of the fifth.