Pitching inconsistencies doom Texas A&M baseball team in loss to Washington State

FRISCO — Baseball has been difficult enough for Texas A&M, having stranded 75 total runners on base over the first eight innings of the Aggies’ first eight games. It became impossible Friday when A&M’s pitching staff couldn’t find the strike zone.

Washington State welcomed the Aggies to the Frisco College Baseball Classic on Friday by slapping them with an 11-6 loss at Riders Field, taking advantage of A&M’s inconsistency on the mound.

The onslaught began in the bottom of the second, when the Cougars scored three runs on three hits, none of which left the infield. Starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer set up the big inning with a walk and a hit batter after a leadoff single.

Two innings later, the wheels came completely off for A&M to the tune of an eight-run fourth for the Cougars (7-3). Singles by Kyle Russell and Kodie Kolden and a double by Jack Smith charged the inning, but reliever Xavier Lovett, who spelled Dettmer (1-1), hit and walked batters with the bases loaded to bring in two runs.

Dettmer, a sophomore, suffered the worst outing of his young career by allowing six runs on seven hits, with five of the runs earned. He threw 67 total pitches over 3 1/3 innings, 42 for strikes.