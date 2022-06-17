Pitching digs unclimbable hole in Texas A&M loss to Oklahoma to open CWS

OMAHA, Neb. — After a 13-8 win over Texas A&M on Friday to open the 2022 College World Series, Oklahoma head baseball coach Skip Johnson summoned the memory of legendary Texas head coach Augie Garrido, under whom he served for nine seasons.

“The world is a different world for winners and losers,” Johnson quoted.

The Aggies found themselves in a much different existence than what they’ve been accustomed to after suffering their first loss of the postseason. Still without a win in Omaha since 1993, A&M (42-19) is on the brink of a fourth consecutive two-and-done CWS appearance.

“If you would have told me we were going to score eight runs against their Friday starter [Jake Bennett], [David] Sandlin, who has been the Saturday guy, and then the closer [Trevin Michael], I thought we would have had a good chance, but obviously we didn’t pitch well,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “We didn’t defend. Just gave up a lot of free bases. Then they got the big hit.”

Starting pitching has been an issue for the Aggies with no starter throwing more than five innings since April 28. Aggie starter Nathan Dettmer (5-3), who threw A&M’s last seven-inning outing, couldn’t reverse the trend Friday.

While the sophomore right-hander managed to throw strikes early in counts, he lacked the breaking pitches to finish off batters. In the top of the first, Oklahoma freshman leadoff hitter John Spikerman fought back from a 1-2 count to draw a walk. He scored the first run of the game on an RBI groundout by first baseman Blake Robertson.

Then the wheels fell off in the second.

A&M recorded two early outs, but Oklahoma (43-22) put together a seven-run frame thanks in large part to a two-run single by Robertson and a three-run home run by catcher Jimmy Crooks. Dettmer (5-3) was gone before Crooks’ homer, giving up seven runs on four hits and three walks over 1 2/3 innings. He also hit a batter and threw just 26 strikes in 44 pitches before giving way to reliever Joseph Menefee, who fared little better, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks over 2 1/3 innings.

In total, A&M pitchers walked 10 batters and hit three.

“There’s enough guys down there for us to battle in this thing,” Schlossnagle said of his pitching staff. “But we can’t give away free bases. Doesn’t matter if the game is played in this ballpark or at Bellevue East [High School]. It doesn’t matter. It’s bad baseball. You play bad baseball, and you’re going to get your tail kicked.”

Menefee entered the game following Tanner Tredaway’s RBI single that gave the Sooners a 5-0 lead. With two runners on base and two outs, Crooks sent Menefee’s second pitch over the wall in right field for an 8-0 lead.

Two innings later on the first pitch after a Schlossnagle mound visit, Menefee gave up a grand slam to second baseman Jackson Nicklaus that ultimately became the nail in the coffin. It was only the third grand slam hit in Charles Schwab Field, which has hosted the CWS since 2011.

Schlossnagle said the mound visit was ultimately bad coaching, considering the outcome.

“I was trying to instill some confidence in him,” he said. “There were so many negative things. I was trying to say, ‘Hey, forget everything. If I brought you in right now with the bases loaded, you’ve been in this a thousand times. Just execute pitches.’”

The Aggies didn’t go down without a fight at the plate. Center fielder Jordan Thompson blasted his fifth home run of the season in the second, a three-run shot that cut Oklahoma’s lead to 8-3. Austin Bost added a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth.

For as pitcher-friendly as Charles Schwab Field normally plays, the Aggie hitters found it to be not much different than many ballparks they’ve played in this season.

“We always know that the bats are going to show up,” third baseman Trevor Werner said. “Not every game, but you can just ask that we put together good at-bats and win pitches against good pitchers. Credit to their pitches for filling up the strike zone all day. That’s what they did. We know the bats are there and the runs will come with that.”

Bennett (10-3) kept the Aggie bats mostly at bay over the six innings of his winning performance. He gave up four runs on five hits with no walks and three strikeouts over 92 pitches, 63 for strikes.

The Aggies were able to jump on the bullpen when Bennett was lifted. David Sandlin, normally the Sooners’ No. 2 starter, relieved Bennett to start the bottom of the seventh and walked the first batter he faced. After a strikeout, he hit Thompson with a pitch then gave up back-to-back RBI singles to shortstop Kole Kaler and Werner. That ended Sandlin’s outing, and A&M added two more runs facing Michael on Jack Moss’ RBI single and Dylan Rock’s RBI groundout — both runs were charged to Sandlin.

But Michael slowed down A&M’s pace from there, allowing no runs on just one hit and one walk with three strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings.

The Aggies will regroup Saturday with a practice before facing Texas (46-21) at 1 p.m. Sunday in an elimination game.

“There’s been all kinds of different stories in this College World Series for many, many years,” Schlossnagle said. “We can either cower down and put our tail between our legs and go back to College Station, or we can fight. My money is on our guys fighting.”

NOTES — A&M’s two through five hitters — Moss, Rock, Bost, and Ryan Targac — were a combined 2 for 17. ... Texas lost to Notre Dame 7-3 in Friday’s night game. ... On Saturday, Arkansas will face No. 2 seed Stanford at 1 p.m., and Ole Miss will play No. 14 seed Auburn at 7 p.m.

