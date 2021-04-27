Pitchers Childress, Weber set tone for Texas A&M's 4-0 win over Texas State

Beyond securing a win for the Texas A&M baseball team on Tuesday, starting pitcher Jonathan Childress and reliever Chris Weber had one important directive.
Eat innings.
The left-handers combined for nine shutout innings in the Aggies’ 4-0 win over Texas State at Blue Bell Park, giving A&M’s weary bullpen a much needed rest.
Childress (3-4) threw five scoreless innings, allowing four hits. He struck out four and walked two. Weber picked up the rare four-inning save, allowing just one hit with five strikeouts.
“That’s what we needed most,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “I’m just proud of our team coming out and doing what it takes.”
The Aggies (24-19) used 10 relievers in last week’s three-game series against No. 4 Tennessee, including seven in Sunday’s 20-7 loss. But thanks to Jonathan Childress and Chris Weber, A&M didn’t use either Chandler Jozwiak, Alex Magers, Mason Ornelas or Joseph Menefee for just the second midweek game this season. Jozwiak pitched in four of the previous six midweek games.
Jonathan Childress, who has allowed an average of three runs over his last six outings, stumbled into the start. After striking out the first two Bobcat batters, he gave up two singles and a walk, forcing Rob Childress out of the dugout for an early chat. Jonathan Childress then got out of the jam by getting designated hitter Tucker Redden to pop out, and he found his groove from there.
Through the next four innings, Jonathan Childress faced three over the minimum and allowed two hits. It was his first scoreless outing since his opening start of the season against Xavier.
“I had a better feel for all four pitches,” Jonathan Childress said. “Command and getting ahead in counts made it a lot easier.”
Weber faced two over the minimum in his four innings. Bobcat third baseman Justin Thompson got the only hit off him as the first batter he faced.
With his performance Tuesday, Weber carries a seven-inning scoreless streak into the Aggies’ Southeastern Conference road trip to No. 5 Mississippi State this weekend.
“I thought Chris Weber picked up where he left off in Game 1 against Tennessee,” Rob Childress said. “That’s seven really good innings from Chris Weber.”
A two-run home run from Aggie left fielder Austin Bost in the bottom of the first was all the run support the pitching staff needed. Bost is 11 for 30 through the last eight games and carries a four-game hit streak into the weekend series.
Bost missed the third game of the Aggies’ series with Arkansas due to a stomach bug but has come alive since recovering from the illness, batting in front of three-hole hitter Will Frizzell.
“I’d definitely say I’m getting the pitches I want to hit,” Bost said. “Guys are making good pitches. I’m facing good pitching for sure. If they miss I don’t want to miss it either, and if they’re going to make a mistake, I’m going to hammer it.”
A steady rotation of Bobcat relievers kept the Aggies at bay after the home run off starter Austin Smith (2-3). A&M didn’t add any insurance until the seventh, when shortstop Kalae Harrison drew a leadoff walk, took second on Ray Alejo’s sacrifice bunt, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Will Frizzell’s fielder’s choice groundball.
Alejo is 5 for 11 over the last three games but gave up his hot bat to help A&M score the run for a 3-0 lead.
“Ray is all about the team,” Rob Childress said. “He’s a great leader and leads from the front, and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win.”
Alejo then made the most of a chance to swing away in the eighth, driving in Ty Coleman with a two-out single to left. Coleman reached with a one-out single to left.