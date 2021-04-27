Pitchers Childress, Weber set tone for Texas A&M's 4-0 win over Texas State

Through the next four innings, Jonathan Childress faced three over the minimum and allowed two hits. It was his first scoreless outing since his opening start of the season against Xavier.

“I had a better feel for all four pitches,” Jonathan Childress said. “Command and getting ahead in counts made it a lot easier.”

Weber faced two over the minimum in his four innings. Bobcat third baseman Justin Thompson got the only hit off him as the first batter he faced.

With his performance Tuesday, Weber carries a seven-inning scoreless streak into the Aggies’ Southeastern Conference road trip to No. 5 Mississippi State this weekend.

“I thought Chris Weber picked up where he left off in Game 1 against Tennessee,” Rob Childress said. “That’s seven really good innings from Chris Weber.”

A two-run home run from Aggie left fielder Austin Bost in the bottom of the first was all the run support the pitching staff needed. Bost is 11 for 30 through the last eight games and carries a four-game hit streak into the weekend series.

Bost missed the third game of the Aggies’ series with Arkansas due to a stomach bug but has come alive since recovering from the illness, batting in front of three-hole hitter Will Frizzell.