Pitcher Jonathan Childress leaving Texas A&M for East Carolina

Texas A&M sophomore Jonathan Childress announced Tuesday on Twitter that he is transferring to East Carolina. “Excited for a new chapter! @ECUBaseball,” Childress’ post read.

Childress recorded just one out this season due to a nagging injury. He went 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA over 15 appearances in 2021. He started 11 games that season and struck out 67 over 52 2/3 innings. Childress began his college career in 2019 (redshirt) and counted 2021 as an extra season allowed by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will be in his fifth season as a junior next year with the Pirates in Greenville, North Carolina.

