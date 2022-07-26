Pitcher Jonathan Childress leaving Texas A&M for East Carolina

Childress recorded just one out this season due to a nagging injury. He went 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA over 15 appearances in 2021. He started 11 games that season and struck out 67 over 52 2/3 innings. Childress began his college career in 2019 (redshirt) and counted 2021 as an extra season allowed by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will be in his fifth season as a junior next year with the Pirates in Greenville, North Carolina.