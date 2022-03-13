Pinch-hit double by Dylan Rock gives A&M a 5-2 victory in the rubber game against Santa Clara

The move for Dylan Rock to pinch hit for Texas A&M freshman third baseman Austin Stracener was so sudden, head coach Jim Schlossnagle had no idea where the senior transfer was. After a lengthy delay for Rock to gather his equipment, he ended the suspense by emerging from the dugout.

Minutes later, an RBI double down the right-field line broke a 2-2 tie with Santa Clara, leading the Aggies to a 5-2 victory in the rubber game of the three-game series.

“I just go out there and compete and do my job,” Rock said. “It’s the same mentality. I guess it’s just kind of comes together when I pinch hit.”

Rock is 3 for 3 in four pinch-hitting appearances this season. He also drew a walk Tuesday against Tarleton. His pinch-hit single against Fordham on Feb. 20 led to a two-run, walk-off homer by Logan Britt. Rock also recorded a game-tying single against Wichita State on March 6 at the Frisco Classic.

Rock has made nine starts while competing for playing time in the outfield with Britt, Brett Minnich and Austin Bost.

“Dylan did a great job,”Schlossnagle said. “He’s not pouting. He’s just ready to go and stepped in there and stayed on the baseball and got a big hit for us.”

Offense was at a premium through three innings with Aggie starter Ryan Prager and the Broncos’ Jared Feikes in control. The Aggies’ (10-5) first hit of the game was a solo home run with one out in the top of the fourth by Bost. Feikes threw six innings, allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out four.

A balk with a runner on third by Santa Clara reliever Alex Reelfs (1-2) handed the Aggies their second run in the bottom of the sixth.

However, A&M lefty Joseph Menefee issued two bases-loaded walks that allowed Santa Clara (9-6) to tie the game in the seventh. Prager had no decision after allowing one run on two hits and three strikeouts in six innings.

Before Rock’s double, he hit a towering fly ball that home plate umpire Michael Dorantes watched hook a foot foul of the left-field pole. Rock cashed in on the next pitch, a 3-2 offering.

Minnich added insurance in the eighth, with a two-run single. The late-inning offense gave A&M reliever Jacob Palisch (2-1) the win.

After Saturday’s 16-5 rout at the hands of the Broncos in the day’s second game, Schlossnagle said his team was searching for small victories and got it with their first series win in three weekends.

“I definitely think it was a building block, personally and as a team, because we had two right there to end the game when we had two, two-out RBI hits,” Rock said. “That was big-time for us because we haven’t been able to hit with runners in scoring position really.”

NOTES — Sophomore infielder Ryan Targac joined A&M’s growing injury list prior to Saturday’s game with muscle spasms, Schlossnagle said. The Aggies lost third baseman Trevor Werner for up to seven weeks after hand surgery and shortstop Kalae Harrison was unable to finish the series due to a back injury. Freshmen Stracener and Ty Hodge, both players Schlossnagle said he wanted to redshirt, made starts Saturday. “We’re snake bit right now a little bit from an injury standpoint, but no one’s going to pause the season for us,” he said. “We’ve got to keep playing.”

