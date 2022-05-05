 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pair of Aggies earn SEC community service awards

  • 0

Texas A&M baseball player Rody Barker and equestrian rider Rhian Murphy were named the Brad Davis Community Service Award Winners by the Southeastern Conference on Thursday.

Barker and Murphy will receive a $5,000 post-graduate scholarship and are nominees for the Male and Female Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year, which will be announced later in May. Winners will each receive an additional $10,000 post-graduate scholarship.

Barker is graduating with his bachelor’s degree in psychology this month. He plans to attend medical school in pursuit of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

Murphy is on track to earn her master’s degree in industrial-organizational psychology in December.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aggie Town Hall w/Ross Bjork

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert