Pair of Aggies earn SEC community service awards

Texas A&M baseball player Rody Barker and equestrian rider Rhian Murphy were named the Brad Davis Community Service Award Winners by the Southeastern Conference on Thursday.

Barker and Murphy will receive a $5,000 post-graduate scholarship and are nominees for the Male and Female Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year, which will be announced later in May. Winners will each receive an additional $10,000 post-graduate scholarship.

Barker is graduating with his bachelor’s degree in psychology this month. He plans to attend medical school in pursuit of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

Murphy is on track to earn her master’s degree in industrial-organizational psychology in December.