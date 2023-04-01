When Texas A&M shortstop Hunter Haas saw his hooking drive heading for the left-field foul pole, he knew it flew to the left of the towering yellow rod — foul. He was allowed to trot all the way around the bases for what would have been a three-run home run, tying the second game of the Aggies’ Southeastern Conference series against Ole Miss at 7.

But in a night full of difficulties at Blue Bell Park, the home run was eventually ruled a foul ball as the Aggies and their fans couldn’t catch a break in a 14-7 loss on Saturday.

“It’s a tough one to swallow, but I like this crew of umpires,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “I think they do everything. Their job is to get the call right regardless of who sees what.”

With Ole Miss (16-10, 1-7) leading 7-4 in the bottom of the fourth, Haas curled the deep shot toward the foul pole. After the ball left the yard, third base umpire Eric Gushy spun his finger in the air, indicating a game-tying, three-run home run.

After all three baserunners made it back to the dugout, the four umpires gathered near the pitcher’s mound for conversation, which led to a long chat with Schlossnagle on the third-base line.

Though crew chief Scott Cline’s microphone malfunctioned, the two hands he raised in the air confirmed Aggie fans’ fears: The call had been overturned and ruled foul.

Schlossnagle said home plate umpire Derek Mollica initially overturned the call on the field, and the Aggie head coach was the one to issue a challenge.

“The home plate umpire specifically saw it definitely foul,” Schlossnagle said. “I can live with that. I didn’t like the fact that ... I don’t think the other two guys should have a vote. There’s no chance you can see that from second base or third base. But the home plate umpire thought it was definitely foul, and it’s their job to get the call right.”

The Aggies (16-11, 2-6) didn’t leave the inning empty handed. Haas climbed back into the box after the overturned call and singled to center, then Jack Moss looped a sacrifice fly into left, scoring Jordan Thompson. But instead of a tie game, the Aggies still trailed 7-5 when the inning ended.

“I knew it was foul,” Haas said. “I was kind of surprised they called it fair. I was just ready to hit after that, because I knew I was going to get called back to hit. That would have given us momentum, but we had already had two consecutive hits, and then I got a hit anyway, so I felt good about that inning and that we were putting them together.”

Aggie fans outside of Blue Bell Park could only rely on the radio call of play-by-play announcer Andrew Monaco or Twitter updates to understand what happened. An internet line was damaged at 9 a.m. Saturday morning near the new A&M football facilities alongside Kyle Field, according to updates on the A&M technology services website. The cut line carried live streaming events to the Moore Communications Building, which houses KAMU and is the center for A&M’s live broadcasting. Saturday’s game was scheduled to be televised on the SEC Network but the signal for the broadcast had to be rerouted and didn’t hit the airwaves until the sixth inning.

According to technology services, the damage done will require the entire line to be repaired. Blue Bell Park, the Mitchell Tennis Center, The Gardens Apartment, White Creek Apartments, Hullabaloo Hall,The Quad, Mosher Hall, Spence Hall and Wells Hall were all affected by the cut line.

All video replay reviews are handled at the Southeastern Conference headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, and the rulings from those reviews are relayed to the crew chief via an in-ear speaker. According to the A&M athletics department, the communication system was down at the beginning of the game but was back online for Birmingham to assist in the A&M challenge. Had the communication device been inoperable, an in-house, wired video feed was available in the umpires’ locker room for the crew chief to make a determination at the ballpark.

“The thing about that play in college baseball is unless you’re in the World Series, there’s never going to be a camera to give you an answer to that,” Schlossnagle said. “I think Texas maybe has a left-field pole camera, but there’s no replay camera that’s going to give you some awesome view of that.”

Ultimately, it didn’t matter as A&M pitchers walked 11 and hit two batters. It was the third time this year the Aggies have issued 10 or more free passes.

Ole Miss’ two-run homer in the top of the second by third baseman Reagan Burford was set up by a leadoff walk issued by Aggie freshman starter Justin Lamkin.

The Rebels led off the top of the fourth with a Will Furniss walk that ended in a five-run frame. Three consecutive one-out walks in the fifth by releiver Ty Sexton forced Schlossnagle to go to the bullpen for Brandyn Garcia. The junior issued a five-pitch walk to Jacob Gonzalez, plating the Rebels’ eighth run. Four-hole hitter Kemp Alderman followed with a two-run double, extending Ole Miss’ lead to 10-5.

Garcia walked two and hit a batter in the top of the eighth then handed the reigns to righty Chris Cortez. The sophomore hit the first batter he faced, which plated another Rebel run. Four runs would cross with two outs before the side was retired.

Eight of Ole Miss’ 14 runs were scored with two outs.

“I don’t even know what to say to that,” Schlossnagle said. “The only way to coach that is to get different players, and we can’t do that this year.”

A&M took an early lead thanks to an Austin Bost double in the bottom of the first that scored Moss and Haas. A sacrifice fly by catcher Max Kaufer and single from Haas in the second took A&M’s lead to 3-2.

Moss’ fourth-inning sac fly, an errant throw to third by Ole Miss catcher Calvin Harris on a steal attempt by LaViolette and an RBI single by Moss in the ninth.

Lamkin (1-3) suffered his third loss of the season, while Ole Miss reliever Brayden Jones (1-0) earned his first win.

The Aggies return to the field at 1 p.m. Sunday looking to claim its first SEC series of the season. Rebel freshman right-hander JT Quinn (3-0, 5.48) will take the mound for Ole Miss. Schlossnagle said he and his coaching staff still haven’t decided who will start for A&M.

“I’ve got to see how everybody feels,” Schlossnagle said. “Obviously, we’re going to try to run the best strike-throwers out there we can find.”