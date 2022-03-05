Opposite-field swings help lift Texas A&M baseball team over Iowa

The Hawkeyes (5-5) led off four different innings with singles, two of which became runs. Peyton Williams drove in Ben Tallman with a double in the top of the third, and Michael Seegers’ ground-out in the fifth scored Andy Nelson to tie the game at 2. Both runs were charged to starter Micah Dallas, who showed good command through his five innings of work. He struck out seven without issuing a walk and allowed six hits.

“I thought he was awesome,” Schlossnagle said. “I think Iowa’s got a really good team. I thought they really battled him after the first couple of innings.”

Stanford graduate transfer Jacob Palisch (1-1) earned his first win as an Aggie with two innings of relief. He struck out three with his only blemish an RBI single by Michael Seegers in the seventh.

Schlossnagle credited Palisch’s smooth outing to rest. In previous appearances, he’s been called to warm up and sit down several times in the bullpen before making his trip to the mound.

“This is on me. It’s my fault,” Schlossnagle said. “I think what you saw today was that he was rested vs. having him get hot last night and then me asking him to go pitch.”