Opposite-field swings help lift Texas A&M baseball team over Iowa

FRISCO — With timely hits drying up for the Texas A&M baseball team early in their campaign, simple situational hitting became invaluable to the middle of the Aggie lineup Saturday in a 7-3 win over Iowa in the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Riders Park.
A pair of easy singles pushed through the right side of the infield by right-handed hitting Troy Claunch and Logan Britt were the difference in a game that remained tight until that sixth-inning breakthrough. Aggie lefty Jack Moss got in on the opposite-field fun later in the inning, driving in two more runs on a looping single to left.
The five-run rally came from the same portion of the Aggie lineup that had six consecutive strikeouts spanning the three previous innings.
“Obviously, the difference in the game for us is we finally got some hits with runners in scoring position,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “They gave us some free bases for sure ... but [Kole] Kaler had a two-out single and Moss a two-out single to get guys in that we hadn’t been getting in the past.”
Ryan Targac’s double sparked the Aggies (7-3) in the bottom of the second. The shot off the wall in right center, followed by Logan Britt reaching on an error, set the table for a two-run single from Kaler. It was the Aggie leadoff hitter’s first RBIs since a 9-3 win over Lamar on Feb. 22 and extended his team-high hitting streak to six games.
The Hawkeyes (5-5) led off four different innings with singles, two of which became runs. Peyton Williams drove in Ben Tallman with a double in the top of the third, and Michael Seegers’ ground-out in the fifth scored Andy Nelson to tie the game at 2. Both runs were charged to starter Micah Dallas, who showed good command through his five innings of work. He struck out seven without issuing a walk and allowed six hits.
“I thought he was awesome,” Schlossnagle said. “I think Iowa’s got a really good team. I thought they really battled him after the first couple of innings.”
Stanford graduate transfer Jacob Palisch (1-1) earned his first win as an Aggie with two innings of relief. He struck out three with his only blemish an RBI single by Michael Seegers in the seventh.
Schlossnagle credited Palisch’s smooth outing to rest. In previous appearances, he’s been called to warm up and sit down several times in the bullpen before making his trip to the mound.
“This is on me. It’s my fault,” Schlossnagle said. “I think what you saw today was that he was rested vs. having him get hot last night and then me asking him to go pitch.”
A&M pitchers did not issue a walk until two outs in the top of the eighth. Freshman Chris Cortez, whose fastball can reach the upper 90 mph range, closed out the final two innings of the game.
“He’s a breaking ball away from being really good, because he’s a strike thrower,” Schlossnagle said. “He’s a strike pumper in the bottom of the strike zone that doesn’t give you a whole lot of pitches to hit.”
A&M’s five-run sixth consisted of three hits, three errors and two walks. The loss was handed to reliever Brody Brecht (1-2), who entered to start the bottom of the sixth.
Claunch went 2 for 4 to pace the Aggies at the plate.
“I knew [Brecht] was throwing hard, just from the scouting report and watching [Brett] Minnich before me,” Claunch said. “I know he was kind of spraying balls a little bit. Then getting down 0-2, I was just getting up and trying to see the ball as deep as I can.”
While timely hits fell for the Aggies on Saturday, they continued a streak of seven games with 10 or more strikeouts, fanning 11 times at the plate. A&M also struck out a season-high 14 times in Friday’s 11-6 loss to Washington State.
“We’re not trying to strike out,” Claunch said. “We’re working on that. We’re trying to get better. But I think if you can build that at-bat pitch-to-pitch, then it’s going to be rewarding.”
A&M will close out the Frisco Classic against Wichita State at 6 p.m. Sunday. Freshman left-hander Ryan Prager (0-0, 1.80) is slated to start on the mound for the Aggies.
NOTES — X-rays on Aggie third baseman Trevor Werner’s hand were negative after he left Friday’s game mid at-bat with soreness in the hand. Schlossnagle said he could be back as soon as Tuesday if it is just a strain. If pain persists, Werner will have further tests to see if the damage is more serious. Werner missed four games prior to the Frisco Classic with an unrelated oblique injury.