A pair of six-run innings carried the fifth-ranked Texas A&M baseball team to a 14-2 run-rule victory over Seattle University on Sunday afternoon at Blue Bell Park.

Kaeden Kent’s three-run triple over the head of Seattle’s center fielder who was drawn in ended the game in the bottom the eighth inning. The Aggies (3-0) didn’t make an out in the inning. Junior Trevor Werner snapped an 0-for-11 start with a line-drive two-run homer that bounced off the top of the fence in right-center field that scored freshman Jace Laviolette. Junior Ryan Targac followed with a majestic home run that landed on the railroad tracks beyond right field, chasing Seattle’s Mason Hoover after only three batters. Reliever Blake Leaverton gave up a double to sophomore pinch hitter Tab Tracy followed by freshman Kasen Wells reaching on an error and junior Hank Bard walked to set up the table for Kent.

A&M took control with a six-run second as the Aggies took advantage of six walks.

Aggie sophomore starter Chris Cortez went five innings, striking out three. He allowed six hits. Freshman left-hander Shane Sdao allowed two hits in two innings with two strikeouts. Sophomore Robert Hogan worked a perfect ninth, striking out one. A&M allowed one walk, which lead off the fourth and led to run thanks to a pair of groundouts sandwiched around a wild pitch.

A&M outhit the Redhawks 11-8, thanks to six in the last two innings. Junior transfers Hunter Haas and JD Gregson each had two hits. Seattle leadoff hitter Trevor Antonson had three hits.

The 10:31 a.m. start drew 4,999 fans.

“We got some wins to open up the spring season but we had a lot of Aggies get their feet wet,” A&M coach Jim Scholossnagle said. “ Our crowd was also great over the weekend and especially today at 10:30, we are thankful for the 12th man showing up.”

A&M will be home to Lamar on Tuesday.