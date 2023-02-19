A pair of six-run innings carried the fifth-ranked Texas A&M baseball team to a 14-2 run-rule victory over Seattle University on Sunday afternoon at Blue Bell Park.
Kaeden Kent’s three-run triple over the head of Seattle’s center fielder who was drawn in ended the game in the bottom the eighth inning. The Aggies (3-0) didn’t make an out in the inning. Junior Trevor Werner snapped an 0-for-11 start with a line-drive two-run homer that bounced off the top of the fence in right-center field that scored freshman Jace Laviolette. Junior Ryan Targac followed with a majestic home run that landed on the railroad tracks beyond right field, chasing Seattle’s Mason Hoover after only three batters. Reliever Blake Leaverton gave up a double to sophomore pinch hitter Tab Tracy followed by freshman Kasen Wells reaching on an error and junior Hank Bard walked to set up the table for Kent.
A&M took control with a six-run second as the Aggies took advantage of six walks.
People are also reading…
Aggie sophomore starter Chris Cortez went five innings, striking out three. He allowed six hits. Freshman left-hander Shane Sdao allowed two hits in two innings with two strikeouts. Sophomore Robert Hogan worked a perfect ninth, striking out one. A&M allowed one walk, which lead off the fourth and led to run thanks to a pair of groundouts sandwiched around a wild pitch.
A&M outhit the Redhawks 11-8, thanks to six in the last two innings. Junior transfers Hunter Haas and JD Gregson each had two hits. Seattle leadoff hitter Trevor Antonson had three hits.
The 10:31 a.m. start drew 4,999 fans.
“We got some wins to open up the spring season but we had a lot of Aggies get their feet wet,” A&M coach Jim Scholossnagle said. “ Our crowd was also great over the weekend and especially today at 10:30, we are thankful for the 12th man showing up.”
A&M will be home to Lamar on Tuesday.