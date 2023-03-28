After pinning the lineup card in the dugout, Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle allowed himself a moment to take in the pregame atmosphere at Blue Bell Park in anticipation for the only meeting of the Aggies and No. 19 Texas Longhorns this year.

In his second year at A&M, it was Schlossnagle’s first experience hosting one of the few matchups of the two schools after the Aggies made the move to the Southeastern Conference.

“It was awesome,” Schlossnagle said. “Fans were awesome. It’s my job to give them more to cheer about.”

The Aggies saw their program-best four-game winning streak over the Longhorns snapped in a 5-2 loss on Tuesday as Texas won in College Station for the first time since 2011.

A&M freshman left-hander Shane Sdao started for the first time this season after allowing just one run in his last four appearances, but former Schlossnagle player Porter Brown, who transferred from TCU to Texas (19-7, 3-0) during the offseason, quickly welcomed Sdao to the rivalry with a two-run, two-out double in the top of the first innings to put the Longhorns ahead early.

“Last time I saw Porter Brown playing when I was coaching him, he was the Big 12 tournament MVP and he just hit over .600,” Schlossnagle said. “So I’m happy that Porter is having a great season. He’s an awesome guy and a model young man. Just don’t like it happening against the Aggies.”

Texas right fielder Dylan Campbell singled in the third inning to drive in leadoff hitter Eric Kennedy for a 3-1 lead and ultimately the game-winning RBI.

Sdao pitched into the third inning but didn’t record an out in the fame, giving up three runs on eight hits. He didn’t issue a walk and struck out four, which Schlossnagle saw as a plus.

“Sdao gave up eight hits in however many innings, but he threw a bunch of strikes,” Schlossnagle said. “How many of those balls were hit hard? Porter’s ball was hit hard, and a ball hit to right field was hit hard. We gave up a bunch of hits tonight, but I feel like we filled up the strike zone and did a nice job, with the exception of the eighth inning.”

A&M (15-10, 1-6) used eight pitchers including four in Texas’ two-run eighth inning. The runs were charged to relievers Brad Rudis and Will Johnston, who threw 15 pitches and recorded just one out between them.

Texas had 15 hits with nine never leaving the infield. A&M’s pitchers worked to strand 15 Longhorn baserunners with Texas going 0 for 4 with the bases loaded.

Freshman left fielder Jace LaViolette got the Aggies on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first on a single to right, scoring leadoff hitter Hunter Haas. Haas also scored in the bottom of the sixth on a single by Jack Moss for the Aggies’ final run of the game.

A&M’s Nos. 3 through 7 hitters went 2 for 17. The veteran corps has struggled of late.

“It’s the same coaches,” Schlossnagle said. “It’s the same drills. You take a guy like [Ryan] Targac who wasn’t very good in 2021 and had a great season for us last year. I certainly think about other options, but the other options haven’t proven themselves worthy of getting at-bats either to be honest with you, at least to this point. I’m going to go with the guys who got us to where we were last year.”

A&M welcomed back senior outfielder Brett Minnich, who made his first start since fracturing his hand in the season opener against Seattle. While playing right field, Minnich went 0 for 3 but reached base twice on two errors committed on hard-hit balls.

Minnich said he felt good enough Monday in simulated games to enter the lineup Tuesday. He said playing against Texas was also good motivation to get back on the diamond just a bit earlier than expected.

“The original plan was six weeks, so that would put me at this weekend, but a little midweek game against them is always on the fun side,” Minnich said.

If there was any question about what the game meant to the fans, the game drew 7,347 for Blue Bell Park’s fourth-largest crowd since the 2012 renovation. That included one streaker who got on the field in the top of the fifth holding a sign that read “Longhorns Suck.” He was arrested after climbing the fence in center field and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, according to a University Police spokesperson.

On the field, Texas head coach David Pierce used his Friday starter Lucas Gordon in the seventh inning and closer Zane Morehouse in the eighth and ninth before a weekend series against Oklahoma State. If Gordon would have been needed for more than one inning, Pierce said he would have pushed the ace’s start to Saturday for the sake of Tuesday’s win. It was a tactic similar to what Schlossnagle used last season in throwing his No. 2 starter Micah Dallas to secure a win in Austin.

Now having coached in the rivalry both in Austin and College Station over the last two seasons, Schlossnagle says he understands the importance of the midweek matchup with the Longhorns.

“I wasn’t so much on it as a nonconference game, but having experienced it now at both places, I’m definitely on it,” Schlossnagle said.

GALLERY: Texas A&M Baseball vs Texas