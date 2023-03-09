The 19th-ranked Texas A&M baseball team will play its final nonconference series of the regular season against Northern Kentucky with games at 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies (9-4), riding a four-game winning streak, will open Southeastern Conference play next weekend at home against top-ranked LSU.

A&M’s expected starting pitchers for Northern Kentucky will be junior right-hander Nathan Dettmer (0-1, 3.46 ERA), sophomore left-hander Troy Wansing (1-1, 3.29 ERA) and sophomore right-hander Chris Cortez (1-0, 4.11 ERA). The Norse will answer with sophomore right-hander Kaden Echeman (0-0, 4.97 ERA), junior left-hander Ben Gerl (1-1, 7.30 ERA) and junior right-hander Jackson Fraser (0-1, 2.89 ERA).

The Norse are picked by the Horizon League coaches to finish fifth in the six-team league. Northern Kentucky went 19-35 last year, including a 11-17 in Horizon Conference play for sixth place.