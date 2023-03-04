HOUSTON — The 18th-ranked Texas A&M baseball team bounced back from a rough opening at the Shriners Children’s College Classic by roughing up Rice 13-1 in seven innings Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

A&M (6-4) fell to No. 10 Louisville 14-5 on Friday but wasted no time rebounding Saturday, scoring three runs in the first, five in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth to build a 13-0 lead against Rice (4-6).

Shortstop Hunter Haas got the scoring started with an RBI double in the first. Haas went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. First baseman Ryan Targac added an RBI triple in the first for a 3-0 lead.

Targac added a two-run single in the second and later scored on a failed pickoff attempt by the catcher for an 8-0 lead. Targac went 2 for 5 with three RBIs.

Second baseman Austin Bost ripped an RBI double in the third, while third baseman Kaeden Kent later knocked him in with a single for an 11-0 lead.

Then in the fourth, Haas and designated hitter Jack Moss each had RBI singles to put A&M ahead 13-0 as the Aggies rifled through three Rice pitchers over the first four innings. Moss went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Bost and Kent each had two hits.

Meanwhile A&M starter Troy Wansing (1-1) earned his first victory of the season, scattering four hits and two walks over five shutout innings. He struck out seven. Justin Lamkin and Josh Stewart each threw a scoreless inning of relief for the Aggies.

Rice starter Mauricio Rodriguez (0-2) lasted just 1 1/3 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits and two walks with a strikeout. Freshman Ryland Urbanczyk, who graduated from College Station, relieved Rodriguez and gave up two runs on one hit and four walks with one strikeout while recording two outs.

The Aggies will close out their run at the tournament against No. 16 Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Red Raiders (11-1) lost to Rice 3-2 on Friday to open play at the tournament then bounced back for a 10-7 victory over Michigan on Saturday. Louisville (9-1) also beat No. 17 TCU 3-2 on Saturday, dropping the Horned Frogs to 6-4 this season.