No. 10 Georgia holds off Texas A&M for 4-3 victory, evens series

ATHENS, Ga. — The 10th-ranked Georgia baseball team held on for a 4-3 victory over Texas A&M on Friday to even their three-game Southeastern Conference baseball series before 3,391 at Foley Field.

A&M (21-13, 7-7) trailed 4-0 after three innings but pulled within a run in the ninth on Dylan Rock’s sacrifice fly. Sophomore Jack Moss followed with a two-out single to move the potential game-tying run to second base. Graduate transfer Troy Claunch fell behind 0-2 before battling back to strike out on a full-count pitch.

Georgia (26-9, 9-5), coming off an 8-1 loss, roughed up A&M freshman right-hander Chris Cortez, who was making his first start as the Aggies try to find a third starter to complement sophomore Nathan Dettmer and junior Micah Dallas.

The Bulldogs got a run in the second inning with a pair of singles, a walk and graduate Ben Anderson’s sacrifice fly. Cortez then failed to get an out in the third. Sophomore Corey Collins singled, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on graduate Connor Tate’s single. Freshman Cole Wagner greeted graduate reliever Jacob Palisch with a single. Tate and Wagner both moved up on a passed ball. Sophomore Parks Harber’s groundout scored Tate for a 3-0 lead, and sophomore Fernando Gonzalez’s two-out RBI single made it 4-0.

Left-hander Palisch settled down to pitch five innings, allowing six hits and only one run. He struck out five with no walks.

A&M loaded the bases in the fourth against sophomore left-hander Luke Wagner with no outs on singles by juniors Austin Bost and Taylor Smith sandwiched by sophomore Ryan Targac getting hit with a pitch. Wagner bounced back for a pair of strikeouts sandwiched around junior Jordan Thompson’s fielder’s choice that scored a run.

The Aggies pulled within 4-2 in the sixth on graduate Kole Kaler’s two-out double that scored Bost, who had walked.

Thompson started A&M’s rally in the ninth with a one-out walk. Georgia lifted sophomore left-hander Jaden Woods for senior right-hander Jack Gowen. A&M sophomore pinch hitter Logan Britt reached on an error by third baseman Harber, moving Thompson to third. Rock brought home Thompson with his sacrifice fly to center, and Moss singled, but Claunch, who hit a homer in Thursday’s game, became A&M’s 12th strikeout victim.

“[It was] a good ballgame,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “I thought Palisch did an awesome job keeping us close, keeping us in it. Offense fought back to have [the go-ahead run] on base with the right guy at the plate. You’ve got to give them credit for making the pitches they had to make. I thought we competed well, but the only thing that matters now is tomorrow.”

Georgia outhit A&M 12-7. Tate had three hits, while Collins and senior Cory Acton each had two. Rock and Kaler each had two hits for the Aggies.

Georgia starter Luke Wagner was lifted after four innings. He allowed five hits but only one run as he struck out five and walked two. Freshman right-hander Chandler Marsh (2-0) got the victory, allowing one run and one hit with one strikeout and one walk over 1 2/3 innings. Woods pitched 2 2/3 no-hit innings, striking out five with one walk. Gowen got his sixth save by recording two outs. That made Georgia 10 for 10 in save opportunities this season.

“You have to get that last out, because there’s no clock like in basketball or football,” Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said on the school’s website. “Luke gave us a good start, and then Chandler, Jaden and Jack all came in and did the job. It’s great to have Jaden and Jack at the end.”

The rubber game of the series will be at 3 p.m. Sunday.

AROUND THE SEC

No. 24 Alabama 6, No. 1 Tennessee 3: KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The top-ranked Volunteers (31-3, 12-1) scored two runs in the first, but four Crimson Tide pitchers combined to allow only five hits in the last eight innings as Alabama (23-12, 8-5) handed Tennessee its first SEC loss.

Vanderbilt 5, No. 23 Florida 4: NASHVILLE — Jack Bulger’s walk-off single gave the Commodores (24-9, 6-7) the victory. Vandy’s Enrique Bradfield Jr. singled to open the inning, stole his 19th base of the season and moved to third when Florida (21-13, 5-8) booted Dominic Keegan’s grounder. The Gators intentionally walked Spencer Jones to load the bases. Bulger lined a 1-0 pitch into right-center field for the win.

No. 6 Arkansas 4, No 15 LSU 0: FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks hit a trio of home runs, and Hagen Smith pitched seven shutout innings as the Razorbacks (27-7, 10-4) beat the Tigers (23-11, 7-7) for the second straight day. Michael Turner hit a two-run homer for Arkansas, which won its 11th straight SEC home series, while Zack Gregory and Chris Lanzilli hit solo shots.

South Carolina 4, No. 25 Ole Miss 2: COLUMBIA, S.C. — Josiah Sightler belted a three-run homer in the third inning as the Gamecocks (17-17, 5-9) evened the series with the Rebels (21-13, 5-9). South Carolina’s Noah Hall pitched 7 2/3 innings, while Ole Miss’ Tim Elko was 4 for 4, hitting his 14th and 15th homers of the season.