Max Weiner cordially pushed back on the characterization that his coaching style for baseball pitchers was “science-based.”

Yes, he has used ball-tracking technologies like TrackMan and Rapsodo to analyze the metrics of each pitch thrown by a pitcher for years. Even before those technologies became a standard in the field of baseball development, he was modeling pitches and talking to sports psychologists to better understand the entire process of throwing a baseball. As a former college pitcher himself, he took the time to throw pitches from every arm angle imaginable, studying the data outputs for any possible hurler he might work with.

But for Weiner, who was named Texas A&M’s new pitching coach Monday, his study of pitching mechanics isn’t for the sake of science or the development of the sport in the larger sense. It’s for the sake of his players.

“These kids have one chance in their career, and it’s critical to have the evidence,” Weiner said. “I can’t gamble their careers to give them only my opinion, my truth. I also need to provide objective evidence and give them the truth, and very often that’s a big difference. To be able to serve them, I need to provide them with great information.”

Weiner knew baseball coaching sat on his horizon from the time he was 12. His baseball career from that point on was more an exercise in learning how to teach others to succeed in the sport.

At 19 while pitching for Florida International, he formed his company The Arm Farm, which provides online pitching tutorials for physical form and the mental game as well as opportunities for one-on-one calls with Wiener to personalize the coaching. Proceeds from the courses are then used philanthropically, providing coaching instruction to underserved ballplayers across the country.

“His knowledge of baseball is not common,” former Utah player Johnny Barditch said on the website. “You don’t have a guy doing hours of research everyday just to be able to teach it to someone that doesn’t have the same knowledge. Max does everything and anything that he possibly can to help me be successful. He is more than advanced in his knowledge with pitching, hitting and weight training. There is just something different when he explains stuff to you, it just clicks!”

By the time Weiner was 28, he had already worked in the Cleveland Guardians organization and had risen to the heights of pitching coordinator for the entire Seattle Mariners farm system.

So why does a coach who has reached some of the highest peaks of the sport in coaching after a decade in the profession want to return to college?

It started with A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s vision of the direction the sport is headed. When he arrived in College Station two seasons ago, he hired one of the youngest hitting coaches in the country in Michael Earley, 35, who made an immediate connection with the players. That translated to one of the better offenses in the Southeastern Conference in 2022.

After former pitching coach Nate Yeskie left for LSU this offseason, Schlossnagle knew he wanted to follow the same model in a pitching coach.

“What I was looking for was kind of a Mike Earley on the pitching side, someone young with some energy who had a great knowledge of the new-age pitching style and the science behind it,” Schlossnagle said.

The search was exhaustive, Schlossnagle said, which included inquiries from current college head and assistant coaches. After calls to major league coaches and general managers, Schlossnagle said all conversations came back to the Mariners’ 28-year-old pitching coordinator.

“He’s had opportunities prior to this in college baseball, but the one thing that really stood out is he wanted to be a college coach,” Schlossnagle said. “It wasn’t just something, ‘I want to dabble in that maybe,’ or, ‘Maybe I want to investigate that.’ The one thing he said to me is, ‘My goal my entire career is to be a college pitching coach.’ That was super exciting.”

Weiner’s list of accolades includes building one of the top pitching farm systems in the country that featured recently called up Aggie Bryce Miller. By taking the job at A&M, Weiner said he now has a more direct point of contact with developing players.

“The opportunity to really just care and take care of 15 or 20 kids, understand that there are coping mechanisms needed, emotional intelligence, growing up, learning how to manage time, understanding how to manage being a better competitor and person, those things really interest me,” he said.

Weiner will be on a learning curve to the fine details of recruiting in his first crack at the college level, but as Schlossnagle learned from references, Weiner had involvement in locating and enticing free agents to join the Mariner organization.

“When Max came in it was a big shift,” Mariners pitching coach Pete Woodworth told the Seattle Times. “We started drafting and acquiring different types of players. We started identifying different types of traits that we know are going to be effective.”

Weiner inherits a pitching staff that struggled with control last season. A&M ranked ninth in the SEC in ERA (5.63), 11th in walks allowed per nine innings (5.09) and 10th in WHIP (1.61).

“Dominating the strike zone” will be the mantra of the pitching staff with Weiner at the helm, he said, as he works on raising the competition levels of everyone involved.

And every tip and critique he offers will come from a place of experience through his own experiments on the mound.

“It’s important to have empathy for what every arm slot and what every pitch feels like,” Weiner said. “So in talking to players, I’m able to relate to some degree, and that was really the impetus to getting into this.”

NOTES — A&M recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain was promoted to associate head coach this week. Schlossnagle said Cain was the glue that kept the program together when Yeskie left the staff. Cain joked that he feels mostly the same despite the new title. “My wife’s really not that impressed,” he said. “It’s an awesome honor and to earn that from Coach Schlossnagle ... just made me really think back and really appreciate people like [former LSU coach] Paul Mainieri and [East Carolina head coach] Cliff Godwin and [LSU assistant coach] Terry Rooney. I knew I wanted to coach at a very young age just like Max [Weiner], and those guys had a huge impact on my life and now Coach Schlossnagle has as well.”