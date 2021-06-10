New coach Jim Schlossnagle eager to lead Aggie baseball team to College World Series

NOTES — A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said he interviewed multiple candidates for the position, but Schlossnagle stuck out as the front runner after a three-hour interview. Bjork said he watched all of TCU’s final game of the season and reached out to Schlossnagle on Sunday evening to start the process Monday. All of the paperwork was done on the deal Tuesday evening. “After that meeting we had, it was like, ‘OK, that’s the bar. Somebody’s got to beat that,’” Bjork said. “He was the guy and it worked out.”… Schlossnagle said he was handed a three-ring binder yesterday to brush up on all of A&M’s traditions, but he needed no reminder of the atmosphere at Blue Bell Park from the many times he’s stood in the opponent’s dugout. His vision for the stadium is to house crowds over 10,000 similar to the two SEC schools in Mississippi. “Certainly, there’s a lot of things that I’d like to get done in the near future to both enhance the atmosphere and enhance the fan experience as well as the player support areas,” he said.